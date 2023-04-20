The sci-fi disaster movie “Storm in the City” hits theaters and Wang Muxuan’s explosive acting skills are well received-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The sci-fi disaster movie “Storm in the City” hits theaters and Wang Muxuan’s explosive acting skills are well received

On April 16, directed by Xu Shixing, starring Zeng Zhiwei, Wu Jianfei, Wang Muxuan, Zhang Mingming, and starring Xiong Dailin, the domestic multi-dimensional sci-fi disaster online movie “Storm in the City” was launched on the dual platforms of iQiyi and Sohu Video. The film revolves around a An unexpected typhoon unfolded, followed by a chain reaction of lightning, earthquakes and other natural disasters that caused the city to collapse instantly, and no one was spared. It is reported that Wang Muxuan played Zeng Zhiwei’s “rebellious daughter” Zhang Ziran in the film. In the process of surviving adversity with her father, she staged a family story from misunderstanding to understanding, which was moving and well received. (Father and daughter escaped from disaster) Zeng Zhiwei and Wang Muxuan “Father and Daughter” Survive Adversity and Disasters Burst the Power of Family Love It is reported that in “Storm in the City”, Zhang Ziran, a rebellious girl played by Wang Muxuan, in the face of disaster, her understanding of her stubborn father and her separation from her scumbag boyfriend, aroused the resonance of many audiences. The film is a story of “True Friendship in Adversity”. Wang Muxuan vividly interprets the image of a daughter from hating her father to gradually reconciling with her father in a disaster. At the beginning of the film, Wang Muxuan yelled at her father and knocked down the gift from him. The hesitation and slowing down of the lines all show the delicacy and unbearableness of the character. After the father protects his daughter with love and life, Wang Muxuan will show his father’s understanding and regret in a real and tearful way. (Father and daughter lift the barrier) At the same time, the film is also a story of "seeing people's hearts in desperate situations". What is mentioned is that Wang Muxuan, who plays Zhang Ziran, interprets the girl's courage and growth after seeing the truth in a touching and powerful way. From her disbelief at the beginning to her choice to cut off her long hair to rescue her father, it became the most moving and famous scene in the film. (Zi Ran escaped from the thunderstorm) (Zi Ran calls out to his father who is going to save others) Wang Muxuan, a new force in acting, devotes himself to multi-faceted roles and plays steadily without fear of difficulties As a new-generation actor, Wang Muxuan is deeply loved by the audience because of his recognizable appearance and remarkable acting skills in the film. It is reported that in order to better show the delicate changes in the characters’ emotions, Wang Muxuan studied the script in advance and repeatedly studied the characters; most of the scenes in the film were shot outdoors, and there are a lot of action scenes. Wang Muxuan has never been slightly injured. Come on, being ridiculed by the crew is like a “perpetual motion machine”, which will never stop. (Wang Muxuan filming scene) Taking each play seriously and performing each role steadily and steadily is exactly what Wang Muxuan has always pursued in acting. Since his debut, Wang Muxuan has starred in the heroine Cinderella in the drama “Cinderella” created by Tadashi Suzuki, and his performance has been praised and affirmed by the director; in the same year, he starred in the first TV series “Cyclone Eleven” as a football cheerleader, swaying blood The youthful, bright and lively image is unforgettable; while the innocent, cute, and well-behaved little girl in the anti-Japanese drama “Iron Blood Songhu” shows another possibility for her; in the tear-jerking romance drama “Invisible “The Wings” is the lady next door Wenwen who loves and abuses, and is deeply affectionate. In the legendary costume drama “The Legend of Chu Qiao”, she is the maid of the Yuwen Mansion, Jinsi, who comes from a humble background and watches her words and demeanor in order to survive… She From ancient costumes to fashion, there are thousands of faces in the characters, which let people see the multiple possibilities of a new acting force. It is reported that Wang Muxuan has also participated in many dramas to be broadcast, playing Xiao Qin in "Love in the Red Dust", Linda in "I'm Not a Random Person", Wang Yunyun in "She Just Doesn't Want to Lose", and "When I Fly to You played Zhu Miao in "You", and we will see more of Wang Muxuan's wonderful multi-faceted image and character acting skills in the future. (Wang Muxuan interprets multiple lives) (Zi Ran looks at the father who rescued the disaster) "Storm in the City" is still in theaters. Wang Muxuan plays with Zeng Zhiwei, Wu Jianfei and other actors on the same stage. The role is heavy and the performance is eye-catching. I believe her career as an actor will go farther and farther, and the future will bring more Excellent work.

