Xi’an News Network News China‘s first “Mecha” sci-fi blockbuster “Tomorrow’s War” starring Gu Tianle is being shown in major theaters across the country. The special effects of the film can be called a visual feast. After watching the film, the reporter noticed that the fortress in the sky, the galloping mecha on the ground, the alien monsters in the ruins, as well as the long-range attack and close combat, all dazzled the audience. In particular, it is worth mentioning that the story of “Tomorrow’s War” still has the flavor of the traditional “police and bandit” theme of Hong Kong movies.





The world view of “Tomorrow’s War” is very huge. The film tells about the continuous deterioration of the earth’s environment in the future world. A meteorite falls to the earth and brings the extremely lethal alien creature “Pandora”. The public release version of “Tomorrow’s War” is only 99 minutes long. The short film length makes the editing of the film neat and tidy, with a kind of effect from beginning to end. The setting of mechas in the film is also very distinctive. The names of the giant mechas “Xingtian” and “Qianqi” come from ancient Chinese myths and legends. This combination of traditional myths and future mechas shows a kind of oriental charm. Unique aesthetic. It is particularly worth mentioning that many action scenes in “Tomorrow’s War” incorporate very strong oriental martial arts aesthetics, including the battle between mechas, which is not only a simple collision between steel and iron bones, but also a Lots of action techniques and martial arts routines.



“Tomorrow’s War” uses more than 1,700 special effects shots, accounting for 90% of the entire film. When shooting, the film used a combination of real scenes and special effects, using pure metal to create wearable mechas, and built a large number of important scenes in the film one by one. Gu Tianle, the director of “Tomorrow’s War”, also said that he refused to imitate Hollywood and wanted to make Chinese mecha films. “Tomorrow’s War” does not use sci-fi thinking to build a story, but integrates the settings of traditional Hong Kong movies into it, coupled with the high-fire fighting of alien creatures and robots, which makes this “police and bandit movie” the highlight .



Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press