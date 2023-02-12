After ten years, the sci-fi masterpiece “Interstellar Legend/Riddick” series announced that it will start filming the fourth sequel, and Vin Diesel, who plays the protagonist “Riddick”, will also return simultaneously.

The film is produced by Vin Diesel’s film company One Race Films, with his sister Samantha Vincent as producer. The director is David Twohy, the director of the “Interstellar” series, who has worked with Vin Diesel for two decades, including “Pitch Black” in 2000, “The Chronicles of Riddick” in 2004 and “Riddick” in 2013. It is understood that the fourth episode is titled “Riddick: Furya”, and the story will go back to Riddick’s origin story. He will return to his hometown “Furyan Planet” and fight new enemies side by side with other Furyan people. In this regard, director David Twohy said: “Our fans have been knocking on the bowl for a sequel for many years, and now we are finally ready to deliver on this promise with “Riddick: Furya.” Vin Diesel and I have worked together across two decades, creating a total of Three movies, two games and one animation work, the results are quite fruitful. This time we will return to Riddick’s hometown and explore his origin together.”

However, there is no further news about this sequel yet, and we will follow up and report in the future.