The sci-fi movie “Somerville” will be released on November 15, supporting Chinese

Developer Jumpship announced that the sci-fi movie adventure game “Somerville” will be released on November 15, landing on XSX/S, Xbox One and Steam platforms, and will also join XGP.

New trailer for Somerville:

Steam store address:

game introduction:

At the end of the world, you must do everything in your power to reunite with your family. Feel the weight of “a speck of dust in the times” on this sci-fi adventure in Somerville.

feature

The suburban scenes are exquisite and vivid, and the narrative experience is carefully polished. Please immerse yourself in it. Travel through the dangerous wilderness ahead and unravel the mysteries of the alien visitor.

About Jumpship

Jumpship is an independent game studio based on original IP created by Chris Olsen and former Playdead CEO and co-founder Dino Patti. We are committed to delivering unique experiences that “make people feel respected” and push the boundaries of interactive media.

Game screenshots:

