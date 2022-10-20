A few days ago, directed by powerful directors Wang Meng and Zhou Xiaopeng, young actorsDu Tianhao, Zhao Yuanyuan, Jin Hao, Lu YangyangWait for the co-starring sci-fi thriller “Desperate Island” first exposure trailer, will meet with the audience in the near future. The film is produced by Zhao Qinghui, Hu Jianwen and Gao Lulin, Wang Meng is the co-producer, Zhao Qinghui is the chief producer, Gan Weimin is the producer, Fan Zhiqi is the executive producer, and Chen Meichen is the production director. Supervised by Gao Lulin.mutantThe virus is raging, the island life is devastated, and the doomsday crisis is coming!

Sci-fi elements and thrillers are superimposed, and the island is in a crisis of death

“Desperate Island” tells the story of a mutant crisis caused by a genetic experiment.In the late stage of cancer, business tycoon Gu Yufeng tried to live forever and secretly funded scientists to conduct genetic experiments, but a new virus leaked and caused an epidemic. Ma Rui, a small town in Southeast Asia, just wanted to live with her grandmother, but accidentally got involved in Gu Yufeng’s virus experiment. Fiancée, a huge secret is gradually revealed… The virus damage is escalating, mutants are rampant, the town is ruined, all forces gather, and the war is about to break out! Can Ma Rui resist the virus and save the town? What kind of shocking conspiracy is behind the scenes?





Judging from the first exposed trailer, the movie “Desperate Island” not only hasThe horror and screaming elements of ordinary thrillers such as monsters, mutants, and tortureas well as domestic film box office sales in recent yearssci-fi elements, especially the virus special effects when the mutants attack in the film, full of blue Ying Ying’s sci-fi sense, which makes the horror fully upgraded. From “Super Body” to the enduring “Resident Evil” series, sci-fi thrillers have always been loved by audiences, and domestic sci-fi films are also developing rapidly from technology to visual effects. The sci-fi visual effects team of “Desperate Island” Some members are from the team of the domestic sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth”, and the technology is at the leading level in the industry, which is bound to bring a first-class thriller visual experience.





The secrets of the giants trigger the doomsday catastrophe, handsome men and beauties stage a love-hate relationship

In addition to the elements of horror and science fiction, the battle for wealthy wealth is also a major attraction of this film. The trailer begins with a gunfight between the three children of the Gu family due to property contention. However, although the story revolves around the battle for the property of the Gu family, the main line is the story of Ma Rui, a young town youth who transformed into a responsible tough guy after a storm, and joins hands with his friend Qin Lang, a scientist, to solve the virus crisis and save the town. There are not only the dramatic dramas that are popular with otakus and become heroes, favored by Qunfang, and reach the pinnacle of life, but also the male-male CP plots that young female audiences love. It is reported that the male protagonist Ma Rui tried his own way to save the town and became a mutant. The side effect is that whenever his abilities increase, he will become a sissy and can’t help kissing his same-sex friends. The two handsome guys, Du Tianhao and Jin Hao, will perform a forbidden kiss in the film.This has also become a “kick point” for many young female netizens。





“Desperate Island” is not only a wonderful story,The cast is also quite eye-catching. The male protagonist Du Tianhao’s appearance and acting skills are both online. He played the role of Wei Hai in the “Little Times” series of films starring Yang Mi. He also participated in the youth film “Gardenia Blossom” directed by He Jiong, and co-starred with Chen Xiao. The main TV series “The Brother Sleeping in My Upper Bunk” has a Douban score of 7.6 points. The heroine Zhao Yuanyuan has participated in many popular dramas such as “Jing Zhong Yue Fei” and “Tian Long Ba Bu”. Lu Yangyang, who plays the cute girl Gadot, and top stream Cai Xukun have starred in the online drama “I Won’t Be A Girl”. Bullying”, Jin Hao, who plays Qin Lang, has appeared in film and television works such as “Women of the Dynasty – Concubine Yang”. Four handsome men and beautiful women staged a wonderful love triangle in the film. In addition, the relationship between Ma Rui and his grandmother was also quite tear-jerking. The interweaving of love, family affection and friendship not only fully satisfies the audience’s visual enjoyment, but also greatly improves the emotional resonance.





The movie “Desperate Island” is produced by Yiyuehui (Beijing) Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Times Shunhe Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Nanjing Little Wolf Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and is jointly produced by Yiyuehui (Hainan) Film and Television Culture and Media Co., Ltd. Produced, produced by Yiyuehui (Hainan) Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and jointly issued by Yiyuehui (Beijing) Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Yiyuehui (Hainan) Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The island crisis has escalated, and the movie will be launched on another day, so stay tuned!

