The screen enhances hybridization – Il Sole 24 ORE

Listen to the audio version of the article

One and the other, neither one nor the other: painting or sculpture? Art or furnishing accessory? Utilitarian or ornamental? Stage apparatus or performance instrument? Decorative, functional, architectural or theatrical?

This triple exhibition – presented simultaneously in Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo – examines the numerous questions and paradoxes that accompany the historical development of the screen. We will trace its origins to China in the late phase of the Chou dynasty (where the screen was born as an object of contemplation and a source of spiritual inspiration); its migration to Japan (where it was often placed on the doorstep to protect from evil influences); its importation into the West (examining the distinction between polyptychs and screens, which we will not address here). We will then move on to its use in the Baroque era as a prop in both prose and opera theatre, and finally to a crucial aspect: its use by a surprising number of artists, architects and designers starting from the nineteenth century and throughout the twentieth century up to the present day. The decisive break in this singular history occurred precisely at the end of the nineteenth century, when artists of different origins, from Paul Cézanne to James McNeill Whistler, freed the screen from its status as a functional object, as a furnishing accessory, to invest it with the role hybrid support for artistic expression, a role that developed exponentially during the twentieth century.

The history of the screen is therefore a story of cultural migration (from East to West), of hybridization (between different art forms and functions), of collaboration (for example between the designer Jean Michel-Frank and artists such as Salvador Dalí and Diego Giacometti), and of what this object hides and reveals, holds and unfolds. As we will see, this story, and especially the way it manifests itself in the present, is a narrative of liminal objects and of the very concept of liminality: being between one thing and another, literally and metaphorically, undermining rigid distinctions and hierarchies between different disciplines, art and architecture, decoration and design. Even the etymology of the term screen is in itself fascinating, as it indicates a quality that is difficult to fix or determine.

In Japanese the term byōbu, which refers to a type of screen, means “protection from the wind”; and so in their migration to Europe in medieval times, where they were used to shield from drafts, divide rooms and create intimacy, screens were defined by the French term paravent. The definition of “Coromandel screens” became widespread in the West, because from the beginning of the 17th century these artefacts were imported into Europe on ships sailing from the Coromandel coast, in India. The exhibition project of the exhibition at the Prada Foundation, created in collaboration with SANAA, it develops on the ground floor and upper floor of the Podium, two spaces that are used with different effects to articulate the changing variety of forms, functions and perceptions. We begin on the ground floor of the Podium, where the screen is presented through seven interconnected thematic perspectives. These curatorial positions develop associatively in an architectural constellation of environments designed by SANAA that flow into each other without a hierarchy, a pre-established sequence or a univocal narrative. Spanning space and time, moving between different centuries and continents, the essays and topics covered in this book challenge the concepts of center and periphery to consider the crucial issues that revolve.

MILANO, SHANGHAI, TOKYO

THREE EXHIBITIONS ON THE HISTORY AND NEWS OF SCREENS

The exhibition «Paraventi folding screens from the 17th to 21st centuries» is ongoing at the Fondazione Prada in Milan until 22 February 2024. The exhibition, curated by Nicholas Cullinan (who presents it to us with the article on the page), investigates the history and interprets the meanings of the screens. Two emanations of the Milan exhibition are underway in the East in Shanghai (until 21 January 2024) and Tokyo (until 29 January 2024): two exhibitions that arise from commissions entrusted to artists and focus on the way in which the nature of screens is today influenced by our digital experience made up of images and multiscreens. We then asked Barnaba Fornasetti, Piero’s heir, whose atelier was certainly the most significant manufacturer of screens, to reflect on the object.