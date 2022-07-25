Xi’an News Network News The screening of the documentary “The Power of Art – Van Gogh” was held at the Xi’an Art Museum a few days ago. While watching the film, citizens had a deep understanding of the legendary life of Van Gogh, the pioneer of post-impressionism, and the mental journey of artistic creation.

The eight-episode documentary “The Power of Art” details the lives of eight artists, including Caravaggio, Bernini, Rembrandt, Jacques, Turner, Van Gogh, Picasso and Rothko, and recreates the eight masters of art. creative process. The eight masters have their own creative styles and distinctive personalities. The documentary will comprehensively analyze the gripping stories of the masters when they conceived and gave birth to artworks. Under the unique and personal narrative of host Simon Sharma, it will be a gluttonous feast of the greatest works ever created by the masters of art. Dramatic artistic remodeling, magnificent and gorgeous photographic images, and the little-known stories behind the eight masters in the art world are perfectly portrayed, either sighing or applauding, this is the power of art. This unique and powerful documentary has won many international awards such as the International Emmy Award for Best Art Program and the 60th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award in 2007 for the Best Photography Documentary category.

According to reports, Vincent Willem van Gogh (1853-1890), shown in “The Power of Art – Van Gogh”, was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter. As a pioneer of Post-Impressionism, he deeply influenced twentieth-century art, especially Fauvism and Expressionism. In the early days, Van Gogh only painted with dark and dark colors, until he met the Impressionists and Neo-Impressionists in Paris, and integrated their bright colors and styles to create his unique personal style. After Van Gogh’s death, Van Gogh’s works, “Starry Night”, “Sunflowers” and “Wheatfield with Crows”, have become among the most famous and precious works of art in the world.

At the movie viewing site, the audience learned about Van Gogh’s life and his mental journey of dedicating himself to the pursuit of artistic life through hand-painted movie tickets, and had a deeper understanding of his artistic achievements and artistic appeal. .

