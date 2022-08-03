Home Entertainment The screenwriter announced that the script for the fifth season of “Stranger Things” has now been officially written – American TV – cnBeta.COM
The writing team of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” tweeted a photo today with the caption “Day 1,” noting that they are in the beginning stages of writing the show’s fifth season.Back in February, the show’s producers, the Duffer Brothers, announced that the fifth season would be the last in Netflix’s retro horror-thriller series.

“There are more exciting stories to tell in the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” they wrote. “But first, we want everyone to stay with us as we wrap up this story.”

While the Stranger Things story is coming to an end, there’s more to this universe. DEADLINE reported last month that the Duffer brothers formed their own Upside Down Pictures company and signed a comprehensive deal with Netflix for a range of projects — including productions based on Upside Down and 21 Laps. The world and myth of Stranger Things, a new stage play by British stage producer Sonia Friedman, director Stephen Dardley and Netflix, is also in the works. The series will be written by Kate Trefry.

