The scrutiny in Córdoba heats up: Luis Juez demands “transparency” and asked to “open the polls”

The senator Louis Judge announced that it will request the Electoral Justice to open the polls for the elections that were held in Córdoba last Sunday June 25. In the elections that he competed for the governorship with the seal of Together for Change, Judge was three points below the Peronist Martín Llaryora, in a provisional scrutiny that was paused when it reached 94% of the tables.

“We only seek the truth and transparency of the electoral act and the only way to find it is within the polls,” the leader of the Civic Front maintained on Twitter, after the delays registered in the count last Sunday.

In this sense, the Judge remarked that he issued “express directives to the legal representatives of Juntos por el Cambio, that they request the Electoral Justice to open the polls and read the corresponding minutes and that a copy of the request be communicated to the Superior Court of Justice”.

Luis Juez spoke from his bunker on Monday morning and was upset by the uncertainty of the results.

For its part, the schiarettismo declared the electoral process closed and proclaimed itself the winner, while the opposition referent will maintain its position of waiting for the final scrutiny.

The difference between Judge and Llaryora is 57,000 votes with some 200,000 missing from the provisional scrutiny, which was stuck at 94% due to technical errors.

“We are going to take care of the people’s vote until the last table is resolved. Even so, there is something that is already clear: the one of JvC is a historic election,” he said Brenda Austinradical referent of Córdoba.

Llaryora had come out to cross the Judge’s position, questioned him for not accepting defeat and said that “some don’t know how to lose”. “It’s a strategy. He never admits when he loses. I had to win and I had to lose. When I lose, I admit it. But I’m a good person. The trend is irreversible. Some don’t know how to lose,” said the leader who responds to the current governor Juan Schiaretti.

Martín Llaryora assured that the election in Córdoba was won by the ruling party.

What went wrong in the Córdoba elections

The new system that the Electoral Court chose to count the votes in the provincial elections, called Turing, presented delays in three out of 10 establishments.

Each prosecutor had to prepare their minutes, scan the form and check on the screen that the numbers of each candidate match. Once verified, audited, the ok is given so that through a computer connected to the Internet in each school, the data is automatically loaded into the central system.

But the lack of connectivity in 30% of the establishments produced failures when transmitting the minutes. In this way, the recount of the votes had to go to a plan B, it had to be done in a traditional way, according to the company in charge.

The contingency plan to mitigate this circumstance was chosen by OCASA, and consisted of “transferring the documentation (digital or physical) to 17 nodes, strategically distributed, taking into account both the population and geographical particularities that characterize the Province of Córdoba to conclude the transmission process”.

Despite the fact that the manual preparation of the forms by the prosecutors did not change, everything slowed down and this meant that at dawn on Monday, none of the candidates was certain of the result to go out to announce victory or assume defeat.

AG / ED

