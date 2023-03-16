I like islands. Even if they always hide, even the most pleasant, something obscure. And Liten distressed me. It is an island between Sweden and Denmark connected by a ferry with Malmö. Last run at 7pm in winter. An island that probably doesn’t exist, just as Arwin J. Seaman is a pseudonym, the name of the author of “Omicidio fuori season” (Piemme), behind which a high-ranking Italian writer is hiding. Scandinavian noir is strong, and it works even if written by a “non-Scandinavian”.

I can picture that island. The colored houses with a maximum of two floors perhaps with the roof covered with insulating grass, the volcanic stones, the green of the slopes that descend to the sea. I feel the sea in this book, even if the author does not linger on it, except for a circumstance that is linked to the investigation. And I feel it, because I see the ferry that crosses it and connects the island to the world. It’s amazing how absence is presence. A grey, leaden, icy sea.

The murder opens a hole in the calm of the small community that inhabits Liten. The victim is a girl, her body floats in the lake that bathes the cone of the extinct volcano, the local tourist attraction. Erika is bound, so that her body takes the shape of a star, a star crystallized in ice water. I have to stop here, because spoiling would be a further crime.

However, I want to talk to you about the main protagonists of this book and probable series (it’s all there). There’s forensic inspector Henning Olsson, who really convinced me. He’s good, but he doesn’t seem so career-oriented. He is heartbroken, because he still loves a woman who has imposed herself on all the others, a brilliant agent who for some reason left him and took refuge in Liten. Annelie Lindhal, a strange, tormented, beautiful woman who Hanning finds when they send him to investigate the girl’s murder. In truth, he is not an investigator in the broadest sense, he only moves between finds and withdrawals, but he will see himself lead the investigation at some point. Because on the island, where he would have sworn never to set foot again after Annelie was gone, the police force is reduced and he is not prepared for this type of crime. “Nothing like this has ever happened here…”.

Hanning, who has a stormy sea inside, supports and then replaces the local commissioner, Owe Dahlberg, father of Malin, a teenager who plays a key role in this story. She is the new, who creeps – unstoppable – into the immobility of the island and turns it upside down. I add that among the protagonists there is also Kaj Bak, a very young photographer who assists Hanning in the operations, a character who presents himself as a secondary one and from page to page he conquers the foreground.

But do not think that the inhabitants of Liten are mere extras. No, they are actors with an important part. Souls poised between good and evil, that it is not clear whether they have already fallen on the blackest side. They are the real support points of the book, which through their hostility and closure, their silences, their sense of belonging and their anachronistic will to defend an archaic world, prop up the wings of history. The island, indeed. Suffocating, despite the fact that I imagine it exposed to winds, storms, storm surges. That gets inside you and from which few have the strength, the desire to escape. There, he doesn’t even pick up his cell phone well and the wi-fi comes and goes like clouds. “The difference between Liten and the rest of the world is the same as between snowflakes and ice crystals. Snowflakes are different from each other, each one is unique. Ice crystals are all the same, it’s impossible to tell them apart. That’s what it does to you, Liten. It shuts you down, destroys your dreams, your aspirations and empties you.

It is in this scene that the story unfolds, flawlessly. And when the island has now kidnapped us, the right mechanism is triggered, the one that pushes you to get to the end, to want to understand how far the author wants to go. But the ending is well hidden, well protected and unexpected. Surprising, leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. And the desire to return to Liten.

Off-season murder, Arwin J. Seaman, Piemme, pp. 375, euro 18.90