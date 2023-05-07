The search for the young woman who disappeared in Catriel is extended to Neuquén

The search for a 23-year-old girl, identified as Antonella Luana Garrowho has been missing in Catriel for more than eight days, now also extended to Neuquén capitalwhere Justice believes that it could be found, as reported this afternoon.

In the search report it was reported that The young woman left her home on April 28, but since then she has not returned and has had no communication with her relativeswho decided to file a complaint for his disappearance.

The last contact with Antonella Luana Garro occurred during the day of April 28, at the young woman’s family home. That day Garro said that he had to do some things and was coming back. From that moment, nothing more was known of her whereabouts.

This Saturday, the Rio Negro Public Ministry announced that new information would indicate that the young would have been seen in Neuquén capital in recent dayswhich is why the intense search operation was also extended to that city this afternoon.

The 23-year-old girl is 1.63 cm tall, fair-skinned, has dark brown hair. On her right arm she has a tattoo that says “Selena”, on her left another tattoo that says “Patricia”. At the time of leaving, he was wearing a blue jumpsuit, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The authorities decided to launch the search operation, after His mother filed the complaint at the 9th Catriel police station.

According to reports from the police station, after that day the young woman was seen on Thursday, May 4 at the local bus terminal. On that occasion, she was wearing gray leggings, a black T-shirt and was accompanied by a man.

The police requested cooperation with the search. Any information must be reported to the nearest police station or by phone 0299 ​​154194334.

