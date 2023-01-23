(Original title: The search volume of the popular e-commerce top-selling products of the same model of the Spring Festival Gala star soared 8 times overnight)

Financial Associated Press | New Consumer Daily News, January 22 (Researcher Liang Youyun),The Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023 is another national-level entertainment program that netizens watch while making complaints. Apart from appreciating the stunning stage effects of song and dance performances and VR/AR, the audience’s dresses on the stage have also become one of the hottest points of discussion.

Last year, a skit between Zhang Xiaofei and Jia Ling ignited the popularity of the peacock blue jacket and red tiger-head sweater, making the two actors out of the circle again. To this day, merchants and purchasing agents still use Zhang Xiaofei’s Spring Festival Gala performances as product display photos to attract customers to place orders.

This year’s Spring Festival Gala, the same style of Qin Lan, the same style of Yang Zi’s jacket, the same style of Qin Hailu’s top, and the same style of women’s shoes of Zhao Xiaohui on the language programs… the same style of celebrities have completely dominated the hot searches on Taobao. Some netizens said that wearing the same style during the Spring Festival Gala is very in line with the current aesthetics, and wearing the same style when going out can make yourself the “most beautiful boy” on the whole street.

Judging from the list, festive red and mild daily collocation are the focus of consumers’ attention in this Year of the Rabbit. Not only are netizens eagerly searching for and placing orders, but sellers have also replaced product pictures with screenshots of the latest Spring Festival Gala star performances to attract customers.

Qin Lan’s green knit sweater has a high degree of topicality. The search volume of keywords soared by 869% overnight, and it has been ranked among the top three on Taobao’s hot search list for a long time.

It is reported that the green sweater Qin Lan wore that night was priced at nearly 1,500 yuan, and it was sold out in just 12 minutes. Although the plot of the skit once again received “tucao” from netizens, until the first day of the new year, many netizens still searched for the same model on Qin Lan and placed orders after watching the show.

On the Spring Festival Gala, Jin Jing’s pink bow-knot jacket, which is also worn more everyday, also appeared on the hot searches of products, and the single product priced at about 500 yuan was more acceptable to consumers.

Yang Zi’s same red coat and black women’s shoes were also listed on Taobao’s hot searches. The search popularity list shows that the search volume of Yang Zi’s red coat increased by 615% overnight, and the search volume of black women’s shoes increased by 161%. However, since the original coats of the same brand cost tens of thousands of yuan and were sold out that night, many sellers began to let their own flat coats of the same style seize the search keywords.

It is worth mentioning that the pink knitted cardigan on the Spring Festival Gala talk show actor Zhao Xiaohui has become the most searched “popular style”, with a 993% increase in search volume. However, according to the observation of New Consumer Daily, the price of the same model of the original brand exceeds 6,000 yuan, and it is still not sold out.

In addition, the non-daily wear series “Dingbuqiao” Jiangnan style dance costumes are also on the product hot search list. Although its search growth rate is only 11%, the excellent stage performance of the Spring Festival Gala has left a deep impression on everyone, and similar dance costumes have also entered the attention of consumers.

Compared with the “trend competition” among female stars, this year’s Spring Festival Gala, the scene of star Zhang Ruoyun eating roast chicken under the stage attracted many audiences to smile knowingly. Similar to the accidental popularity of the “Wang Sicong eating hot dog” picture, the merchants took the lead and put the relevant mobile phone cases on the shelves overnight.

Some netizens lamented, “This is the speed of Huaqiangbei.” However, according to New Consumer Daily’s observations, although the search for this product is popular, there are not many people who actually place an order. The monthly sales of cartoon mobile phone cases for the Year of the Rabbit in the same store have exceeded 40,000 pieces.

In addition to the Spring Festival Gala stage, a variety of cultural and creative products jointly launched by CCTV and brands have also attracted the attention of many consumers.

The AR rabbit that appeared on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala not only appeared in the hot searches, but the monthly sales of two rabbit-shaped dolls have exceeded 1,000 pieces, and the monthly sales of more than 500 pieces of rabbit-related ornaments have also reached 3. This makes CCTV’s Wenchuang Tmall flagship store the top of the list of gift-giving and collection stores.

As content such as national fashion and intangible cultural heritage are more and more popular among young people, strong IP can also create higher added value with the help of cultural and creative products. For example, during the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger in 2022, CCTV Wenchuang also launched related products, such as cloth tigers and creative ornaments.

In addition to Taobao, there are also merchants on Pinduoduo who quickly put on the shelves the same style as the Spring Festival Gala stars, some of which are pre-sale. The New Consumer Daily found that Pinduoduo’s “same style” attention, order quantity and search volume are not as “lively” as Taobao, but they have to lament the speed of the store.

Although the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit lacks the interaction of major Internet companies such as shaking red envelopes, for brands and consumers, the Spring Festival Gala is no longer a simple party viewing, and more interactions and businesses are hidden in the details.

Especially for fast-moving consumer brands that iterate and update faster, the invisible traffic brought by the Spring Festival Gala can also be converted into real orders. If you can quickly seize the opportunity, you can usher in a “good start” in advance.

For consumers, shopping during the Spring Festival Gala is also a way to relax and entertain. Compared with many rigid advertisements at the gala, exploring the same style of celebrities has also become a new memory point of the Spring Festival.