“County Party Committee Courtyard”, which is being broadcast on CCTV’s first set and premiered on Tencent Video’s entire network, has assembled an all-star lineup of “acting schools”. Among them, after “The Hunting Ground”, Hu Ge, who appeared in a TV series again after five years, is undoubtedly the focus of attention. How can an idol who can act, a star with a sense of Shanghai style and sophistication, make people believe that he is a county party cadre at the lowest level in China, and then express the real “official livelihood” in the flow of life, and solve the problems of “people’s livelihood” one by one? The answer sheet handed over by Hu Ge is the key to whether this work can enter the hearts of the audience.

Recently, Hu Ge was interviewed by Beijing Youth Daily, answering his thoughts and feelings about his “twice success” between Mei Changsu, who was extremely popular, and Mei Xiaoge, who “has the least aura of a protagonist”.

The second cooperation with Kong Sheng’s “long-planned” two-way rush

Beiqing Daily: After “The Pretender” and “Langya Bang”, there are often various projects in the market that invite you to join, and some of them are high-quality productions… But you deliberately slowed down, can you tell us about yourself? During this period of mental journey?

Hu Ge: To be honest, I didn’t stop my footsteps, it’s just that I didn’t often appear in the public’s field of vision. As for fast and slow, I think everyone has their own rhythm. The speed of the tortoise must be slow in the eyes of the rabbit, but in the story, the definition is different.

Beiqing Daily: In the end, “County Party Committee Courtyard” was chosen. Which factor has more influence: the role of county party secretary, which is very fresh to you? Or is it the cordial sense of belonging of the old partner of Kong Sheng’s director team?

Hu Ge: This is a “long-planned” two-way rush. In addition to challenges and a sense of belonging, being selected as the actor of Mei Xiaoge, to me, has more sense of honor.

Beijing Youth Daily: Cooperating with director Kong Sheng again, what is the difference between unchanged and changed?

Hu Ge: I seldom see Director Kong in such a tired state. The weather, age, difficulty of filming, and pressure may cause it. Every time I see this lovely old urchin on the set, I feel a little distressed. Recently, from the publicity to the broadcast, we have hardly seen Director Kong. He is such a person, “flick off his clothes when things happen, and hide his merits and fame.”

I was worried that “refinement” would add fatigue and powerlessness to the body posture

Beiqing Daily: “County Party Secretary” is not only relatively unfamiliar to most audiences, but also very far away from your life circle, right? Why do you want to create such a character with many prescribed actions and little room for free play?

Hu Ge: I hope that through this drama, the audience can come closer to this familiar and unfamiliar group with us, see the ordinary and daily life inside and outside the compound, and see that the maintenance of the relationship between the cadres and the group requires more mutual understanding and cooperation. tolerate.

Beiqing Daily: For Mei Xiaoge, the county magistrate, how close is the appearance? More importantly, what personalized actions or behaviors have you given him?

Hu Ge: On the issues of “whether it is grounded” and “likeness”, I have also struggled with it myself, and I am also worried about the so-called “refinement”. Starting from the heart of the character, combined with the advancement of the plot, I added a sense of fatigue and powerlessness to Mei Xiaoge’s posture. Many times he is lonely and helpless, without support and understanding. At the same time, in his life, he neglects to care for his mother and wife, and he will have some middle-aged dilemmas.

Beiqing Daily: How would you describe the character Mei Xiaoge? In the few episodes broadcast so far, we can see that he is very persistent in his bones, but he is very gentle in his dealings with others.

Hu Ge: As you said, Mei Xiaoge has the courage and determination to overcome all difficulties in his work, otherwise he will be unable to move forward. In a worldly sense, he is an ideal, innocent man. Environmental protection, medical care, land transfer, and large-scale planting, these series of decision-making issues, to use the lines in the play, are not Mei Xiaoge’s considerations, and he can’t solve them, but he said that many things are difficult if they are for political achievements. The starting point is for the people, so it is not difficult at all.

He likes to run, and he seems to go back and forth on a circular track every day. There is no audience, no cheering, no finish line, and no podium. He is a lonely runner, but he is always determined in his heart. As a reformer who breaks the situation, he needs this courage to move forward.

There is no “protagonist halo” to fully understand the hardships and difficulties of grassroots cadres

Beiqing Daily: This is a group play, in which Mei Xiaoge weaves the needles. How is this creative process different from previous TV dramas?

Hu Ge: In terms of performance, there is no difference. Perhaps Mei Xiaoge is the one who has the least so-called “leading halo” among all the roles I have played. During the three-month filming, I felt like I experienced life in a compound, fully understanding the hardships and difficulties of grassroots cadres.

Beiqing Daily: Some people say that Mei Xiaoge loves to laugh, but if he stays in the difficult situation in Guangming County, will his career end up with a sad face like Secretary Lu Qingshan?

Hu Ge: Does Secretary Lu have a sad face? I think he’s always been in his element. Mei Xiaoge does love to laugh, but apart from the smirk that fits the nickname “Silly Brother”, his smile has many levels, for example: there is a helpless smile that no one understands when he encounters resistance at work, and he has a discussion with villagers around the fire , laughed heartily after being amused by the folks, and also smiled happily after a brief reunion with their lover, caring and encouraging each other.

Beiqing Daily: Realist works on grassroots themes and relations between cadres and the masses are not new. What do you think is the breakthrough and unique value of “County Party Committee Compound”?

Hu Ge: “County Party Committee Compound” may bring some brand-new feelings to the audience. It not only has the skinny feeling and impact of reality, but also has the power to face reality directly without whitewashing or pretentiousness. At the same time, it also has the warmth of observing the world. The audience sees hope, feels warmth, and the fireworks in life that can make people feel personally on the scene.

Text/Reporter Yang Wenjie