Entertainment

On April 20 and 21, the second edition of Córdoba Fashion Week will take place, an event that, apparently, is here to stay.

Under the organization of Very American Productionsthe event that marks the meeting of designers, models and fashion lovers recently confirmed its schedule for the two days, which will take place (once again) at the Jockey Club Córdoba headquarters (Av. General Paz 195).

The stellar closing of the first day will be in charge of Gustavo Guerrero while the second day will be closed by Verónica de la Canal. Sustainable fashion, local designers and other innovative proposals will take place in this event that has already begun its countdown.

