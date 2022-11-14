China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On November 14, according to Korean media reports, the “MMA2022” award ceremony is about to be held. A few days ago, the organizers announced the lineup to participate in the performance stage, and the global men’s groups gathered.

On the 14th, Melon, the music platform of Kakao Entertainment, announced the second-round lineup of “MMA2022 Presented by Kakao Bank (MELON MUSIC AWARDS)”. MONSTA X, TXT, ENHYPEN, ATBO and other boy groups loved by Korean and overseas fans will all appear.

Based on the data of the Melon chart, Korea’s representative music awards ceremony “Melon Music Awards”, which has accumulated a reputation for fair awards and many legendary stages, was held offline again after 3 years. Multiple boy groups are confirmed to appear, and music fans will surely cause an explosive response. Previously, the “Melon Music Award” announced the first round lineup of girl groups such as (G)I-DLE, IVE, and NewJeans.

First of all, MONSTA X showed a unique presence through “Rush Hour” in November last year, and this year, it also performed the “LOVE” song event and tour in the Americas, showing the actions of global artists and proving its infinite possibilities. During this period, MONSTA X, who has swept the major global charts and showed an amazing record, will attract attention on the special stage that will be shown in MMA 2022.

In addition, “MMA2022” will be held at GOCHEOK SKY DOME on November 26 at 6 pm (KST) with Kakao Bank as the main sponsor.