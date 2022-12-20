The second season of the original comedy competition variety show “Annual Comedy Contest” ushered in the finals a few days ago. After 12 episodes of programs and multiple rounds of competition, in the end, “So-and-so”, “Young Master and Me” and “Xiaowan Wind Music” won the championship, runner-up and third runner-up of the annual comedy team respectively; Yan Peilun won the annual support group favorite; Tudou won the Comedy screenwriter of the year; “The Young Master and I” won the audience’s favorite work of the year.

■Explore

Bringing happiness to others is the noblest art

As a popular variety show IP produced by iQiyi, the second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” has gained discussion and attention from a large audience since its broadcast. As of the end, the peak content popularity of this season’s program on the iQiyi website exceeded 9,000, with 2,085 hot searches on the entire network, and the total reading volume of related topics exceeded 20.6 billion. This season’s program continues the original intention of the first season’s “co-creation of comedy”, explores more possibilities of comedy variety shows from a breakthrough and innovative perspective, and successfully taps more comedy types and comedy talents. In addition to sketch (sketch comedy), Mancai, mime, etc., which are already familiar to the public, innovative comedy forms such as puppet show, black show, and one-man show are also presented to the public for the first time.

The 73 works brought by 25 teams this season have fully tapped the humanistic value behind the comedy, allowing the audience to release the accumulated pressure while laughing. In addition to the teams of “XXXX”, “Young Master and Me”, “Xiaowan Wind Music”, “Fat Master 2”, “Cool Tianfang”, “Aqi and Acheng” who won the top six of the year, “Hello Teacher” The team’s powerful acting talent, the “Sister Doing Her Best” team and the one-man show team of “Li Doudou” pay attention to and discuss the plight of contemporary women, the creative characteristics of the musical drama team of the “Stop Its Time” team, and the brainstorming of the “Flying Can’t” team. The “black field drama” with a big hole, the new form of puppet show presented by the “Ouye” team of the first batch of graduates of Chinese puppet drama, the “nine people” team composed of fresh graduates who have just graduated from school, after being eliminated But the “another round” team that has become the most popular “assistant and backup”…all show the unlimited potential of young comedians. As Wang Xiaohui, chief content officer and president of professional content business group of iQIYI, said on the night of the final, “Bringing happiness to others is the noblest art.”

In addition to the wonderful programs of the participating teams and supporting guests, twelve members of the organizing committee Ma Dong, Huang Bo, Yu Hewei, Li Dan, Xu Zheng, Ning Hao, Chen Zhengdao, Na Ying, Shu Qi, Ma Li, Cai Ming, Da Zhangwei The humorous performance and witty comments also brought countless laughter to the audience.

■ Creation

From a nobody to a well-deserved champion

“We are actually nobodies, the three so-and-so among all actors in China.” In the debut of the second season of “Annual Comedy Contest”, three handsome stage actors Liu Tong and Zuo Lingfeng The “so-and-so” team formed with Zhang Weiyi introduced the meaning of their team name so humbly and low-key. They are over 30 years old, each has thousands of drama performance experience, and they are all “pillars” on the stage of small theaters. This time, with the original intention of “grab the tail of youth and burn it to the fullest”, they came to the variety show for the first time. With their outstanding talent and stable performance, they brought joy and emotion to the audience in every stage. , admiration and surprise, becoming the well-deserved and well-deserved champion of this season’s show.

What is particularly worth mentioning is that most of their works come from the perception of real life. They have a rigorous and solid story structure and vivid characterization. People bring “unexpected, reasonable” surprise and empathy, which makes their comedies not only hilarious, but also full of strong and touching emotions, which are endlessly memorable. For example, “Rehearsal Crazy Cloud”, which got the highest score in the first stage, was inspired by their real experience of having to rehearse online; “Military Division Love League”, a collaboration with the “Xiaowan Wind Music” group, was inspired by a friend’s blind date The experience and the ending make people perceive the profound meaning of love in the reversal of layers; “Resurrection Army”, which cooperated with the “Fat Daren 2” group and the supporting guest Sun Tianyu, warmly pays attention to the psychological and emotional problems of friends around ; and the final work “Goodbye Lao Zhang”, which made all the judges burst into tears and called it “perfect”, originated from Zhang Weiyi’s long-cherished wish of “hoping that his late father can see his wedding” buried in his heart for a long time . In this regard, they said: “When doing comedy, you can’t overlook all living beings in an ivory tower, otherwise it is easy to get caught up in your own expression. Observing life and enjoying life makes it easier to accumulate material and deliver happiness.”

The wonderful performance of “So-and-so” won the high recognition of the audience and the judges. The judges Huang Bo and Yu Hewei competed to take out the “Letter of Promise to Live” in the finals, promising to give all the actors on stage a chance. “Xiao Wan and Guan Yue”, who were both opponents and collaborators in the finals, said excitedly when they saw them get the highest score, “I am happier than myself winning the award!” When awarding the award, he said: “This award should be given to ‘so-and-so’.” The award-winning comment awarded by the organizing committee to the first place of the “so-and-so” annual comedy team was: “You are veritable stage powerhouses, and every work is worthy of your name. Constantly showing us what is a profession, what is a character, and what is ten years of hard work. Love and persistence are your eternal themes. You are always in awe of the stage and always keep a distance from the reality show. You are no longer unknown So-and-so, I hope you will continue to do happy things with your lover.”

■ perception

There are no small roles, only small actors

At the end of the first round, the host Ma Dong announced a decision to set up a “Laughing Flower Support Group” for the eliminated comedians: “As long as you want, you can make suggestions for other teams and help them perform. You can help them move forward, and you can fulfill your own creations and possible stage dreams.” It was this decision full of human touch that made Yan Peilun, Zhang Youwei, Ma Xudong, Lei Songran, Sui Xin and several others who were originally eliminated The contestants have another chance to shine again, especially the “Golden Actor” Yan Peilun won the “Annual Support Group Favorite” award because of his impressive roles in 14 programs. This award was jointly selected by the jury and the actors of the top 18 teams, and it can be said that it is expected by all. Yan Peilun said in his award acceptance speech: “There are no small roles, only small actors.” He also promised everyone that he will see you in the next season of “Annual Comedy Contest”.

Among the 14 programs that Yan Peilun participated in, except for the first one that was his entry, the other 13 roles were all supporting roles that he played for other participating teams after being eliminated in the first round. But I didn’t expect that after he was eliminated, he “opened up” instead, the more he acted, the more relaxed, the more brilliant he acted, and he became a sought-after assistant for various crews. In the busiest episode, he “crossed the stage” back and forth between the four crews. He didn’t even have time to take the stage for the curtain call, so he had to rush to change clothes for the next show. Some viewers commented: “Yan Peilun just relied on these characters to create a ‘Yan Peilun Universe’.”

Comedy makes people get together. In addition to the “Laughing Flower Support Group”, this season’s program competition system also arranges different teams to cooperate and create together. Everyone is not only an opponent, but also a partner. They have created many amazing works in the process of learning from each other’s strengths and making progress together. . Even in the cruel knockout match where two teams play against each other, the highlights of the show can see the mutual help and encouragement between the various teams, which makes people feel warm and moved. When “promotion” is no longer the only goal of participating in the show, “co-creation” and growth allow everyone to devote themselves more wholeheartedly, the pattern is opened, and there is greater power behind the laughter of comedy. (Reporter Wang Run)

责编：杨帆 ]