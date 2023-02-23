Home Entertainment The second season of “Call of the Sun” released an official trailer to resist powerful forces | Call of the Sun_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
The second season of "Call of the Sun" released an official trailer to resist powerful forces

The second season of “Call of the Sun” released an official trailer to resist powerful forces | Call of the Sun_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23rd, according to foreign media reports, the second season of Netflix’s fantasy drama “Call of the Sun” released an official trailer, looking for strong support and resisting powerful forces. It will start broadcasting on March 16th.

Based on the best-selling novels Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, Eric Hessel (Arrival, Blindfold) directs, Jesse May Lee (Comet, Alien) Cry), Ben Barnes, Freddie Carter (Pennyworth, Rein in Liberty), Amita Suman (The Outpost), Kit Young (Morse Detective The Long Prequel) and Archie Reno (“The Gold Digger”).

The western side of the kingdom of Ravka is cut off by a terrifying shadow, where hideous monsters lurk. Hundreds of years ago, the dark lord created a shady scene, but he couldn’t control it. It devoured the land and isolated the outside world. Someone would always sacrifice if he forced his way through the shady scene. Even the Grisha warrior with supernatural powers couldn’t break it.

An orphan named Alina was accidentally discovered to have the power to summon light, and summoning sunlight is the key ability to break the shady scene. The powerful dark lord coaxed her to become a Grisha warrior and join the privileged class, but she had to leave her childhood sweetheart Mal and enter the court. Alina struggles to adapt to her new life, but at the same time, all threats to Rafka are secretly growing…

