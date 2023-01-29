Home Entertainment The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a preview of the war between humans and elves | Carnival Murder_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a preview of the war between humans and elves | Carnival Murder_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a preview of the war between humans and elves | Carnival Murder_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Carnival Murder”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the second season of the fantasy/crime drama “Carnival Murder” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne released a trailer. Human/Elf battle, spread wings, rage, “nice to see you again”.

This and the final season begins on Amazon Prime Video on February 17.

The first season will be launched in 2019. It tells the story of the elf Vignette played by Delevingne and the human detective Philo played by Bloom who had an old relationship, but they were separated in the war. Then, a group of mysterious creatures flee their hometown in order to save their lives and gather in a small neo-Victorian town. Here, aboriginal humans and elves, goatmen… and other “immigrants” cannot coexist harmoniously. These creatures are forbidden to live, love and fly, and Vignette’s wings are also sealed. She discovered that Philo had not died, but had become a detective. When the two reunited, a series of brutal murders happened. Philo swore for Vignette to protect those creatures who cannot protect themselves.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Mattarella rewards 33 civilian heroes. Among them the Somali waiter who found a wallet with 5 thousand euros in Vibo Valentia and returned it to the owner

You may also like

HBO’s popular series “The Last of Us” officially...

“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into...

The good brothers teamed up with Green Arrow...

The box office exceeded 2.4 billion Chinese sci-fi...

“Rainfield” released a trailer for the vampire’s rebellion...

“The Last of Us” releases a special feature...

“Scream 6” Releases New Poster

“Megan” releases a new special episode of the...

“Boston Strangler” debut stills starring Keira Knightley Boston...

“Ant-Man 3” releases a new trailer, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy