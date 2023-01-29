“Carnival Murder”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the second season of the fantasy/crime drama “Carnival Murder” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne released a trailer. Human/Elf battle, spread wings, rage, “nice to see you again”.

This and the final season begins on Amazon Prime Video on February 17.

The first season will be launched in 2019. It tells the story of the elf Vignette played by Delevingne and the human detective Philo played by Bloom who had an old relationship, but they were separated in the war. Then, a group of mysterious creatures flee their hometown in order to save their lives and gather in a small neo-Victorian town. Here, aboriginal humans and elves, goatmen… and other “immigrants” cannot coexist harmoniously. These creatures are forbidden to live, love and fly, and Vignette’s wings are also sealed. She discovered that Philo had not died, but had become a detective. When the two reunited, a series of brutal murders happened. Philo swore for Vignette to protect those creatures who cannot protect themselves.

