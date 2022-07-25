Xi’an News Network News combines scientific research with whimsy, and invites audiences to unravel their curiosity about various scientific knowledge in life in a variety show that relaxes mind and body. The lineup of the second season of Satellite TV’s “Hi Fangpai” was officially announced. Ren Jialun, Li Ronghao and Wei Daxun made a happy return, and Li Dan and Fan Chengcheng joined as a surprise as “Hi Release New Students”. The reporter also learned from the program team that the second season of “Hi Fangpai” will meet the audience next month.

In the first season, Ren Jialun, who has already released the true character of “warm man”, has the self-consciousness of “hey off the senior” in this comeback. He took the initiative to claim this season’s “careful and responsible”, and bluntly said that he would bring more meticulous care to everyone. . With the experience of the previous season, Li Ronghao returned with his obsession with the experimental manual, determined to become the “custodian” of the experimental manual. There is also a “hi-fun senior” Wei Daxun, who can be described as a “social term tenth-level scholar”, so he was given the important task of “noisy responsibility”.

The old members are back with a surprise, and the two “Hi Release New Students” will also come with surprises in this season’s show. Li Dan, who has studied “lying” a lot, said that his words would bring some sweat to the show; Fan Chengcheng, a little expert in “making the atmosphere”, emphasized that he was “responsible for appearance”.

In the first season of the program, the members took the “ice boat” to cross the sea, uncovered the secret of the sweetness of oranges, filmed self-made “special effects” short films, and created a unique “Zhennihi World Record”… Using many interesting experiments to bring people closer to each other. The distance of science, let science integrate into life. The second season of the show is about to start. Five hosts and guests with different personalities from different fields have assembled. This combination makes netizens curious about what sparks will be created, and what kind of collision will happen between the new and old members? According to the chief director Yao Yitian, the show will be upgraded this season, and the show will enlarge the part of the reality show, bringing more tasks and more interesting experiments. For example, in the recent show recorded by Reuters, the guests or Wearing a string of balloons or wearing a “feather duster”, all kinds of interesting shapes are quite eye-catching, causing netizens to speculate about the content of the experiment and look forward to it.

Photo courtesy of Sun Huan, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry