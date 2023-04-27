The second season of “Miss a Heartbeat” releases the trailer for the return of the popular youth drama|Miss a Heartbeat_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Miss a Heartbeat”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, Netflix’s same-sex/youth campus drama “Heartbeat Missing a Beat” released a trailer for the second season and announced that it will be launched on August 3 this year.

The first season of the show was launched on April 22 last year, and the response was overwhelming, and the second and third seasons were renewed at one time. Adapted from Alice Osman’s hit webtoon, it follows Nick and Charlie, two boys at an all-boys grammar school: Charlie is openly gay, sensitive, and overthinks; Nick is bright, sweet-hearted Soft football player. Once the two were arranged to sit together and became friends. Charlie quickly fell in love with Nick deeply. He thought he had no chance, but love always surprises. Nick is more interested in Charlie than both of them imagined. Much bigger… The story theme is about love, friendship, loyalty and psychological issues.

Starring Kit Connor, Joe Rock, Gao Xin, Yasmine Finney, Corinna Brown, Kiz Egger, Toby Donovan, etc., directed by Eros Lynn.

Seesaw Films purchased the screening rights for “A Beat of the Heart” in 2019, with Netflix acquiring distribution rights in 2021. The first season received a lot of positive reviews, especially for its style, rhythm, and description of the LGBT group. It is also one of the few mainstream film and television works with the LGBT group as the theme. It gained popularity in a short period of time, entering the top ten of Netflix’s most popular English-language series in just two days. Audiences were also found in more conservative Islamic countries, and the hit indirectly boosted the popularity of the original graphic novel and songs from the show.

