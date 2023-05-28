Home » The second season of “Missing a Heartbeat” releases stills to rekindle the youthful atmosphere|Missing a Heartbeat_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the stills of the second season of Netflix’s gay/youth campus drama “Heartbeat Missing a Beat” were released. Youthful Breath & Paris Tour will be launched on August 3rd this year.

The first season of the show was launched on April 22 last year, and the response was overwhelming, and the second and third seasons were renewed at one time. Adapted from Alice Osman’s hit webtoon, it follows Nick and Charlie, two boys at an all-boys grammar school: Charlie is openly gay, sensitive, and overthinks; Nick is bright, sweet-hearted Soft football player. Once the two were arranged to sit together and became friends. Charlie quickly fell in love with Nick deeply. He thought he had no chance, but love always surprises. Nick is more interested in Charlie than both of them imagined. Much bigger… The story theme is about love, friendship, loyalty and psychological issues.

Starring Kit Connor, Joe Rock, Gao Xin, Yasmine Finney, Corinne Brown, Kiz Eger, Toby Donovan, etc., directed by Eros Lynn.

Seesaw Films purchased the screening rights to “A Beat the Leap” in 2019, with Netflix acquiring the distribution rights in 2021. The first season received a lot of positive reviews, especially for its style, rhythm, and description of the LGBT group. It is also one of the few mainstream film and television works with the LGBT group as the theme. It gained popularity in a short period of time, entering the top ten of Netflix’s most popular English-language series in just two days, and entered the top ten of Netflix charts in countries such as the UK, the Czech Republic, and Finland for nearly a month, and even entered the top ten on LGBT attitudes. Audiences were also found in more conservative Islamic countries, and the hit indirectly boosted the popularity of the original graphic novel and songs from the show.

