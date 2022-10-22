“Slow Horse”

According to foreign media reports, the second season of the spy drama “Slow Horse” starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas released a preview, announcing that this year’s 12 Launched on Apple TV+ on May 2, “New Spy, New Crisis, Still That Jackson Lamb”.

Based on Mick Herron’s spy novel of the same name, the protagonists are a group of MI5 agents united by a common belief: They screw things up and will stop at nothing to find redemption. The first season aired on April 1 and has been booked for two seasons, with Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce and others also starring.

Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies who are banished from mainstream society for making mistakes and ultimately imprisoned at MI5’s Slough House.

Thomas plays Diana Taverner, an admirable senior MI5 officer.

Lowden plays River Cartwright, a gifted agent who is desperate to get out of Slough House.

Price plays River’s grandfather, David Cartwright, a retired MI5 agent.

Cook plays Sid Baker, a shrewd agent and River’s colleague.

(Meng Qing)

