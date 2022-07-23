Home Entertainment The second trailer of “One Piece: Red” will be released on August 6- Japanese and Korean comics- cnBeta.COM
The second trailer for the theatrical version of “One Piece: Red” was released during the One Piece Memorial Day event.In “One Piece: Red”, the voice actor of the new character singer “Uta” will be Kaori Nazuka, and the song part will be performed by Ado. The famous seiyuu Tsuda Kenjiro will also join the film, playing the new role “Gordon”. The screenwriter is Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and the manga writer Eiichiro Oda will serve as executive producer.

“One Piece: Red” second trailer:

“One Piece: Red” will be released in Japan on August 6, including IMAX and MX4D theaters. The US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia are expected to release this fall.

One Piece: Red Synopsis: Uta is the most beloved singer in the world. The sound is produced while hiding its characteristics, and has been described as “another dimension”. Her first live performance in public will be held. The colorful pirates looked at the navy, and the Straw Hats, everyone looked forward to her voice, and the long-awaited singing of the world was about to echo in the hall. The story stems from the shocking fact that she is “Shanks’ daughter”.

