The “secret” to faster charging and longer-lasting batteries has been discovered

ROME – With the aim of improving the performance of electric vehicle batteries, researchers at the University of Pisa have discovered the “secret” to faster charging and longer life. The study, published recently in Nature Communications, was conducted by Antonio Bertei and Marco Lagnoni, respectively associate professor and researcher in chemical engineering at the Department of Civil and Industrial Engineering at the University of Pisa, with colleagues from eight other prestigious structures international.

“The fast charging capacity, autonomy and safety of lithium ion batteries are today the factors that most influence a wider diffusion of electric vehicles on the market, but thanks to the results obtained from our study these limits could be overcome within the next few years – explained Bertei – The investigations carried out have allowed us to definitively quantify the mechanisms that aggravate aging during the rapid charging of lithium batteries that use graphite electrodes”. Simply put, the research group of which Bertei and Lagnoni are the only Italian partners, has demonstrated that the current fast charging process can cause a build-up of lithium metal on the surface of the graphite anode (the negative electrode). An unwanted formation that can lead to irreversible loss of lithium, limiting performance and compromising the safety of the batteries.

However, the research demonstrates how this “lithium plating” phenomenon is partly reversible, illustrating the dynamics of its reabsorption and how to integrate it into the functioning of the battery. This important result was obtained thanks to the contribution of the University of Pisa, which developed advanced physical-mathematical models to support and integrate cutting-edge experimental analyses.

“The computational model that we developed for this study allowed us to observe ‘live’ the process of ‘lithium plating’ of graphite and to demonstrate that this can be reabsorbed by the electrode, thus slowing down the aging of the batteries – added Lagnoni – It is sufficient to insert pauses at certain recharge levels. So much so that, with our colleagues, we have coined the motto ‘waiting to be faster’, to describe the approach that will have to inform the development of the advanced fast charging protocols of the future designed for next generation automotive batteries”.

Lo studio ha visto impegnati anche i ricercatori di University College London, Queen Mary University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford, Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, University of Birmingham, National Renewable Energy Laboratory di Denver e Beijing University of Technology. (Maurilio Rigo)

