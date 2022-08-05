Following the prestigious professional experiences in Ferrari and Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali has acquired the position of President and CEO of Formula 1 and to follow his new role at the helm of the circus, the Italian manager moved with his family to London: “After a period of adjustment, in the English capital we are finding ourselves very well but I must say that especially when you live abroad, returning to your own lands is always a great pleasure “.

Stefano Domenicali refers both to Imola – his hometown – and to Emilia-Romagna: “A region rich in excellent artistic and industrial expressions to which I am deeply attached because in addition to the places of my childhood, the roads and nature of these areas of sea, hills and Apennines, evoke beautiful memories from my youth. Furthermore – continues Domenicali – the sense of inclusiveness and the proverbial welcome of the Emilians, make even more special a territory that is already unique in the world for the quality of its gastronomy and passion for engines “. The itineraries suggested by Domenicali reflect the experiences acquired during his career in the Olympus of Emilian motoring, such as the carefree rides in high school “when on the Vespa and on the Ducati of yesteryear, we reached Milano Marittima, the hills by caravan Bolognese and the Apennine passes “.

One of Domenicali’s most popular routes, it connects Imola with Firenzuola along the SP610 until reaching Passo del Giogo and then Scarperia: “It is a challenging and spectacular mountain road that I discovered when I was Director of the Mugello circuit. The landscapes are sublime and on the way back, you can opt for the equally enchanting SR302 towards Faenza via Passo della Colla and Marradi ”. For those who prefer less tortuous itineraries, Domenicali recommends exploring the state roads in the plains between Dozza and Lugo di Romagna while the excursion to Porretta Terme can be used as the beginning of a superb learning path between industrial tourism, solidarity works and food and wine excellence for all. the pockets: “In Emilia Romagna – explains Domenicali – people have a positive approach to work and interpersonal relationships and this facilitates actions of solidarity and widespread acceptance. At the same time, the desire to be well together is inseparable from simple and healthy principles that find inspiration in rural traditions, and in the many typical dishes served in trattorias with a wonderful value for money “.

Excellent food, attention to raw materials and the engineering research of speed are the cornerstones of the regional identity and expressions of a sui generis culture to be discovered along the Via Emilia. Arriving from the passes of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, the roads of taste and motorsport intersect through a series of unforgettable stages that perhaps starting from Amerigo from 1934 in Savigno (one of the few starred trattorias in Italy with a Slow Food snail), allow you to explore many other internationally renowned realities such as Vignola (home of the famous cherries), Spilamberto (home of balsamic vinegar) and the Ferrari museums of Modena and Maranello where following the visit, you can sit at the tables of the historic restaurant Il Cavallino with kitchen designed by Massimo Bottura. The combination of custom-built cars and culinary mastery can continue at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese and at the Pagani Automobili Museum in San Cesario sul Panaro and after the feast of hypercars that have written and are writing the history of the high-performance automobile, the stages of Modena and Parma (where going as far as Varano dè Melegari it is possible to visit the futuristic headquarters of Dallara Automobili) open to the tasting of other irresistible delicacies (tortellini and anolini, culatello and fried gnocchi, roasted and boiled farm animals) at the secluded Trattoria Aldina in front of the market, and the court of the award-winning Trattoria Ai Due Platani in Coloreto.