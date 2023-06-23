The “Selected Tales”, by Shirley Jackson, the writer accused of being a wicked witch

If only one adjective had to be used to define Shirley Jackson’s literature, perhaps the word haunting would have to be used. But reducing someone or their work to a single term is always unfair. The “Selected Stories” by Shirley Jackson, edited by Minúscula, with translation by Paula Kuffer, come to settle a long debt with an author that, although he died at the age of 48, he left behind texts that became classics and that unfortunately were somewhat hidden. Less and less, luckily.

In her short life, Shirley Jackson wrote six novels, over a hundred short stories, two autobiographical books, and several essays.

Among the stories gathered in the book that arrived this month, there is the one that made her most famous: “The lottery”.

The journalist and writer Mariana Enríquez, who has been talking about Shirley Jackson since long before it was translated into Spanish, explains the disturbing effect of this story, which now appears in all North American short story anthologies, but that the day it was published by For the first time, it caused horror among the readers of the prestigious magazine The New Yorker, where it first appeared in 1948.

“Jackson clues readers in that this lottery isn’t very innocent, but the brutal auction is still shocking. And it’s not just a very well executed story with a surprise ending because Shirley Jackson gives it a monstrous density: the horror of “The Lottery” is the ambiguity of human nature, its chameleonic capacity for Evil. Those who come together in that square, at the beginning of the story, are an example of camaraderie and affability. And suddenly, through a rite whose meaning they have forgotten, they become murderers. They are the lynching neighbors who buy milonguitas in the morning, the ironmonger who asks God for the return of the military, the popular singer who demands a firing squad for the jets”, Enríquez wrote about her.

There is also in the book an essay on this same story that is nothing more than Jackson’s first-person account of what he experienced as a result of the publication of that story. It sounds strange seen from today, but precisely, seen from today, it would be comparable to all the hatred that is poured out on the networks against someone.

By the time it was published, subscribers to The New Yorker magazine were outraged by “The Lottery.” More than that, many unsubscribed. Worse than that: she wrote him letters from her (she got ten or twelve a day), which she received at her home in the small town in Vermont, to which readers lashed out with all the hate they could. “Wicked witch of the East,” was the mildest thing she was told.

Writer Joyce Carol Oates, who prefaced and compiled Jackson’s work, said of that fact: “’The Lottery’ isn’t much different from disturbingly brilliant tales like Poe’s ‘The Tell-Tale Heart,’ for example. But it was published in The New Yorker, then much more than now a bastion of Caucasian American middle-class values. The magazine used to be long-winded, puritanical, self-referential, and its tone was irritating, archaic. Jackson’s tale suggests that ordinary Americans—indeed, readers of The New Yorker—are not so differently minded from Nazi lynchers.”. That is precisely the most disturbing part of that story.

And there was Shirley Jackson, reading those letters, at home, raising four children and writing for a living.

Shirley Jackson was a quirky housewife and writer. All over the house, on the furniture, in the fridge, anywhere, she would stick notes with ideas for her story. As her children remember, she spent the day writing, taking advantage of every minute that caring for the house and family left her, and she did it without rest, until the wee hours of the morning. There was, of course, nothing evil from the East about her. She was a committed woman and convinced of her vocation. But many biographers of her made her a partial portrait of her. Perhaps because in her last years she developed an agoraphobia that kept her quite isolated from the world. At that point in her life, Ella Jackson was obese, addicted to amphetamines and tranquilizers, and she had heart disease. But until then, she and her husband (also a writer) hosted some of the most notable writers of that generation in her home, from Salinger to Dylan Thomas.

the chosen tales

Luckily, now in addition to “The lottery”, that story that is more or less easily found in many anthologies, Minúscula selected another six, and three conferences that complete the book.

Open the book “The Demonic Lover”, which tells the story of a woman who waits for her fiancé to come looking for her to get married. It’s the big day, and she gets up in plenty of time for all the preparations. But something happens, and she tells it with a ferocity that is sometimes funny in her pathos, and most of the time disturbing.

“The witch”, “After you, my dear Alphonse” and “Charles” revolve around the figure of the child. Disturbing children, who baffle their parents.

And then there is “Seven Types of Ambiguity” which is the most subtle cruelty made into a tale, the most brutal example of how a good gesture does not always receive another good gesture as a reward but everything, everything, the opposite.

Among the essays, in addition to “Biography of a story” in which he narrates what happened to him with “The Lottery”, there are “Experience and fiction and “Notes for a young writer” in which Jackson shares experiences and advice on art to write. The last one, which is actually dedicated to his youngest daughter, who also wanted to dedicate herself to fiction, is a pleasure and could well be read in writing workshops.

Stephen King admired her deeply, to the point that he dedicated his 1986 book, “Eyes of Fire” to her: “To Shirley Jackson, who never needed to raise her voice. The curse of Hill House. The lottery. We have always lived in a castle”, Said and subtly enumerated the master of terror, so that his most awake readers write down everything that awaited them if they looked for Jackson’s works in bookstores.

Now, that debt is also being settled for readers in Spanish. And it’s lucky because Shirley’s pen, though she herself may not have been anything of a Wicked Witch of the East, casts a haunting, haunting, hypnotic spell.





