After almost 9 hours of session, the Senate This Thursday, April 13, the long-delayed bill of law was converted into law by a large majority. Zero Alcoholwhich prohibits the driving of vehicles with amounts greater than zero of alcohol in the blood, and which has as its objective to significantly reduce deaths due to road accidents.

Con 48 affirmative votes and 8 negativethe Upper House gave final sanction to the initiative that had half the approval of Deputies since November 24 of last year, and was resisted by a sector of the opposition.

Who voted against the Zero Alcohol behind the wheel law

The ruling party voted in a column in favor of the project, exception of the senators of San Juan and Mendozawith the exception of the vice president of the Frente de Todos interblock, Anabel Fernández Sagastiwho was in charge of the closing speech with a fervent defense of the Zero Alcohol initiative.

Is about provinces whose income depends heavily on wine-growing activity and there were strong business lobbies linked to the sector for fear that a law of these characteristics would reduce the consumption of this type of product.

