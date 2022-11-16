Home Entertainment The sequel of the popular Korean crime action movie “Crime City 3” has finished filming and exposed the stills of “Monster Detective” Ma Dong-seok._Story_Series_Wide Area
The sequel of the popular Korean crime action movie "Crime City 3" has finished filming and exposed the stills of "Monster Detective" Ma Dong-seok.

The sequel of the popular Korean crime action movie “Crime City 3” has finished filming and exposed the stills of “Monster Detective” Ma Dong-seok._Story_Series_Wide Area
Original title: “Crime City 3”, the sequel to the popular Korean crime action movie, has finished filming and exposed stills “Monster Detective” Ma Dong-seok strikes hard

Sohu Entertainment News Ma Dongxi announced on the social platform that “Crime City 3” starring him has finished filming, and said that “Crime City 4” which is currently filming will also come to an end, and released two stills. It’s still the familiar punch to the flesh! The film tells the story of the “Ma Xidao” detective who was transferred to the wide-area search team, and the new team launched a crime sweeping operation. Lee Joon-hyuk plays the villain, co-stars Lee Bum-soo, Kim Min-jae, and Jeon Seok-ho, and Lee Sang-ryong continues to direct.

“Crime City 2” was released in South Korea this summer. It is the third Korean film to break through 100 million US dollars at the domestic box office after “Mingliang Sea War” and “Extreme Job”. Ma Dongxi revealed in previous interviews that he has thought of eight sequel stories for this series and is expected to create an IP series similar to “Fast and Furious”.Return to Sohu to see more

