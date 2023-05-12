The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” character introduction part 2- DoNews Game

The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” character introduction part 2

[2023年5月12日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the famous Japanese game company “Idea Factory”‘s Otome game brand “Otomate” in April 2022 to launch the classic Otome work “Amnesia-” Nintendo Switch™ Asian Traditional Chinese version , and the traditional Chinese version of the sequel “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” will be released in 2023. Today I will introduce the characters other than the protagonist in the game chapters “Amnesia Later” and “Amnesia Crowd”.

ORION

CV: Hiromi Igarashi

A spirit trapped in the heart of the heroine for unexpected reasons.

In order to return to the original world, he decided to assist the heroine to retrieve her memory.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA LATER

AMNESIA CROWD

OK

CV: Satomi Morigani

A cheerful and lively female college student.

She and the heroine seem to be very good friends, and they often come to talk to her intimately.

Although she is always restless and talks a lot, she is a reliable person for the heroine.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA LATER

AMNESIA CROWD

MINE

CV: Akutsuka Nai

She is a latecomer in the heroine’s part-time job.

Knowing that she is pretty and cute, whenever she sees a handsome guy, she will take the initiative and flirt.

She makes no secret of these actions of hers, and in a sense, she is so honest that it is impossible to really hate her.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA LATER

AMNESIA CROWD

WAKA

CV: Hidenori Takahashi

The heroine’s part-time job – the store manager of “Sheep of Nether Earth”.

He is a down-to-earth operator, but sometimes he acts out of order because he is too obsessed with his own ideas.

Among all the characters, he is the only character whose personality changes with different routes.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA LATER

AMNESIA CROWD

RIKA

CV: Seiko Yoshida

A mysterious woman dressed like a lady.

She is devoted to IKKI, is responsible for leading the fan club, and regards the heroine as a love rival.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA LATER

AMNESIA CROWD

LUKA

CV: Hosoya Yoshimasa

It is said that he was a young man who came to this city to meet someone.

He is a vigorous new-generation artist with delicate and sensitive qualities.

Perhaps due to the artist’s personality, he always has an unusual attachment to beautiful people and things.

“Game Chapter Appeared”

AMNESIA CROWD