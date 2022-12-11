(Taipei, 9th) The host of a Taiwan travel show who has won two Golden Bell Awards Recently, the lightning remarriage anchor Qin Lingqian, did not expect to be exposed by many women for “serial hacking”, and became the new “time management master” after Show Luo. The subject apologized, admitted that he did not manage the previous marriage well, and revealed that he had a clue in the hands of the affair partner, “Then followed a series of forced divorces and emotional blackmail, and private messaged some screenshots and photos of his ex-wife, which was delayed for a while. Pay for your mistakes and sign a divorce.”

control should pay the price

Liao Keyi was recently revealed to have an ambiguous relationship with several women. Among them, woman A claimed to help Liao Keyi rent and pay the rent, and also borrowed Liao Keyi hundreds of thousands of Taiwan dollars. She thought that the two were expected to get married, only to find out that Liao Keyi had decided to marry Marry Qin Lingqian.

Liao Keyi said in a statement yesterday that because of the ignorance and ignorance at the time, “she should also pay the price instead of destroying the family and retreating.” Therefore, after separating from his ex-wife, he asked Xiaosan to help rent a house; In fact, for several years, I have already lived a life that was controlled by “have to”, and the procrastination was not broken and handled properly. “Life is dragged and restrained, and work is also restrained. From time to time, I face various hysterical and threatening situations in the office.”

Liao Keyi said that until he met Qin Lingqian, he finally found a true love that was worthy of his unhesitating and compatible relationship, “So this time I can’t and don’t want to shrink back, let alone procrastinate, what should be broken clearly, and what should be made public Just make it public, I just don’t want to be the self that even I hate. I want to get rid of the controlled life, although the cost is beyond my imagination.”

Although he said “wrong” 3 times, “sorry” 2 times, and “apologize” again at the end, he was soft and hard, saying that the part of malicious rumors will retain the right of legal prosecution.

Female A: Unacceptable

In this regard, Miss A said that she did not owe Liao Keyi anything, “I can’t accept it.” Female A was quite dumbfounded when she saw Liao Keyi’s statement. She thought Liao Keyi was irresponsible and blamed her. Female A admitted that there was something wrong at the beginning of this relationship, but she has not been sorry this year. Liao Keyi, “Because he thinks I can’t get out of it, and throwing me away is his way of dealing with it”, and expressed that he cannot accept Liao Keyi’s treatment of her with such a statement.

Female A even complained that Liao Keyi, as a public figure, used her identity to lead the way, and could not provide any evidence. She said that she was guilty of ex-wife and a third party, and said that it was female A who caused his family to break up. “He (Liao) Ke Yi) apologized at the front and beat me at the back. I was the one who broke the news with the least position and background, so he blamed me. Others, why didn’t he dare to explain why (dating time) overlapped?”