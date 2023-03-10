Home Entertainment “The seven years went by in the blink of an eye.” From Miyazawa Hio to Men’s Nonno readers[Miyazawa Hio Blog]
Entertainment

“The seven years went by in the blink of an eye.” From Miyazawa Hio to Men’s Nonno readers[Miyazawa Hio Blog]

by admin
“The seven years went by in the blink of an eye.” From Miyazawa Hio to Men’s Nonno readers[Miyazawa Hio Blog]

Hello everyone. This is Miyazawa ice fish.

This time, I graduated from men’s non-no model with the cover shoot of the April issue.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the middle of a long time.

There were many things.

When I first joined, I couldn’t do anything, and I felt a lot of frustration.

The senior models, the editorial department, and the staff taught me how to be a model, and I was able to grow.

And most of all, I am who I am today thanks to all the readers of Men’s Nonno.

I am filled with gratitude.

Men’s Nonno will continue to bring you the latest in fashion.

Thank you for your continued support of Men’s Nonno!

I will do my best so that I can also be invited to shoot.

Thank you very much for 7 years!

Miyazawa ice fish

See also  Whispr, the fashion that "speaks" of gender equality

You may also like

A lesson in elegance Tamara Salem

Daniel Arsham teamed up with Oscar Wang to...

Uffizi, the American patron Veronica Atkins gives 4.8...

China Post and Shanghai Translation Publishing House co-branded...

used and hot | the dresser

The way it is arranged is uneven! The...

You shouldn’t have March

Is the double-decker bus a shop? ! A...

my fading glory tribe | המלבישה

Theroy Project designer joint series by Lucas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy