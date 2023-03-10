Hello everyone. This is Miyazawa ice fish.

This time, I graduated from men’s non-no model with the cover shoot of the April issue.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the middle of a long time.

There were many things.

When I first joined, I couldn’t do anything, and I felt a lot of frustration.

The senior models, the editorial department, and the staff taught me how to be a model, and I was able to grow.

And most of all, I am who I am today thanks to all the readers of Men’s Nonno.

I am filled with gratitude.

Men’s Nonno will continue to bring you the latest in fashion.

Thank you for your continued support of Men’s Nonno!

I will do my best so that I can also be invited to shoot.

Thank you very much for 7 years!

Miyazawa ice fish

