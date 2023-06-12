The seventh part of the account drama “A Umbrella of Misty Rain” directed by Yu Mengyu and Li Zixuan’s heart-breaking sadomasochism and wheat field-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

Source title: The seventh part of the account drama “A Umbrella in Misty Rain” directed by Yu Mengyu and Li Zixuan’s heart-breaking sadomasochism

During the Yongchang period, the female teether who sold the haunted house, the witch catcher from the Central Plains, and some young people like today, worked hard for love and freedom… On June 9th, the costume fantasy drama starring Yu Meng and Li Zixuan “A Umbrella of Misty Rain” was officially launched in Hengdian. This is also the seventh part of the account drama directed by Director Mai Tian. The first six films all achieved good box office results. Among them, “Wait until the smoke warms and the rain closes” won iQiyi’s 2018 annual drama king. During the Yongchang period, the female teether who sold the haunted house, the witch catcher from the Central Plains, and some young people like today, worked hard for love and freedom… On June 9th, the costume fantasy drama starring Yu Meng and Li Zixuan “A Umbrella of Misty Rain” was officially launched in Hengdian. This is also the seventh part of the account drama directed by Director Mai Tian. The first six films all achieved good box office results. Among them, “Wait until the smoke warms and the rain closes” won iQiyi’s 2018 annual drama king. Mai Tian said that “One Umbrella in the Rain” is a highly restored and vivid reproduction of the families, workplaces, and love lives of young people today. In a sense, it is a nostalgic realistic theme work spanning a long history of one or two thousand years. “A Umbrella of Misty Rain” is a project of iQiyi’s youth creation project. The play tells the story of the female teether Meng Xizhou who met Zhengnan Fengyi of Dali Temple due to a case, and became a master and apprentice to catch demons hand in hand. Just as the relationship between the two is deepening At that time, the demon king of Meng Xizhou appeared in real life and was bewitched and controlled by the heart demon. Nan Fengyi also found that he had the demon pill that Meng Xizhou had lost for many years in his body. The story of Meng Xizhou joining forces to resist and set innocent lives free. On the basis of a solid story, the series incorporates various emotions of joy, sweetness, beauty, and abuse, and strives to arouse the ultimate resonance of the audience. Under the wonderful story, the blessing of professional actors is even more helpful. Yu Mengyu has debuted for many years, and has performed wonderfully in many popular dramas, and his costume roles are the most talked about. His classical beauty is self-contained and difficult to replace. Secondly, the characters played by Yu Menglong have distinctive personalities and different styles, which are impressive, such as Xu Xian’s abuse, Bai Zhenxian, Mu Yun’s Sa, Jiu Wang’s truth, etc. Dali Temple, who plays the role of possessing a demon pill, is also playing the role of a demon master. He is both good and evil. With his blessing, he is expected to get out of the circle. Li Zixuan, who played the role of the heroine Meng Xizhou, starred in "Datang Snacks" and officially emerged. Once again, her role has changed a lot. Meng Xizhou, who was pure and wanton in the early stage, worked hard for life and met her beloved, but her emotions gradually deepened. When I realized that I was the demon king and the enemy of my sweetheart for life, complex emotions and delicate feelings are the challenges brought by this role, which is worth looking forward to. In addition, there are Wu Junyu and Zhong Lili as special stars, He Hua and Feng Lijun as special stars, Liu Di as a special guest star, and Lin Xiaozhai as a friendly star. Because of the strong cast, the play is also known as "the strongest cast in history". The production team of "A Umbrella in Misty Rain" is worth mentioning. The Ryefield Film and Television team has an excellent grasp of the visual effects of the ultimate painting style, advanced aesthetics and strong execution. Multiple dimensions such as lighting atmosphere and post-editing and coloring special effects present the audience with an extremely ancient image style. As the basis for guaranteeing the quality of this play, Director Maitian, as the leader of Maitian Yinghua, has rich experience and unique insights. The screenwriter Chen Xiaotao has strong original IP development and planning and creation capabilities. The two have cooperated with the chief producer Wang Qiuxiang many times to jointly output There have been a series of masterpieces with good word-of-mouth data such as “Wait until the smoke is warm and the rain is harvested”, “Spring Comes and Pillows the Milky Way”, “The Rain Comes in the Jinlin Valley”, etc. Strong original content production and production capabilities complement each other with extreme content marketing, control over the direction of publicity and distribution, and the aesthetic level of “Generation Z”. It can truly present an excellent work that fits the young female market. The tacit cooperation will definitely make “A Misty Rain” create another surprise. Because of its wonderful story and strong lineup of main creators and leading actors, “A Umbrella in the Rain” has also been favored by many employers. The play is produced by Beijing Ryefield Yinghua Culture Media Co., Ltd., Gods (Shanghai) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Galaxy (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Big Orange Tree (Beijing) Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Fuzhou Yunshang Jinlin Information Technology Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd., Zhongmeng Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Kaixin Yinghua Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. are jointly produced. Since then, the team of "One Umbrella in Misty Rain" has been assembled, and the journey of catching monsters has officially started. The crew is also engaged in intense filming, and sadomasochism is being completed, so stay tuned.

“A Umbrella of Misty Rain” is a project of iQiyi’s youth creation project. The play tells the story of the female teether Meng Xizhou who met Zhengnan Fengyi of Dali Temple due to a case, and became a master and apprentice to catch demons hand in hand. Just as the relationship between the two is deepening At that time, the demon king of Meng Xizhou appeared in real life and was bewitched and controlled by the heart demon. Nan Fengyi also found that he had the demon pill that Meng Xizhou had lost for many years in his body. The story of Meng Xizhou joining forces to resist and set innocent lives free. On the basis of a solid story, the series incorporates various emotions of joy, sweetness, beauty, and abuse, and strives to arouse the ultimate resonance of the audience.

Under the wonderful story, the blessing of professional actors is even more helpful. Yu Mengyu has debuted for many years, and has performed wonderfully in many popular dramas, and his costume roles are the most talked about. His classical beauty is self-contained and difficult to replace. Secondly, the characters played by Yu Menglong have distinctive personalities and different styles, which are impressive, such as Xu Xian’s abuse, Bai Zhenxian, Mu Yun’s Sa, Jiu Wang’s truth, etc. Dali Temple, who plays the role of possessing a demon pill, is also playing the role of a demon master. He is both good and evil. With his blessing, he is expected to get out of the circle.

Li Zixuan, who played the role of the heroine Meng Xizhou, starred in “Datang Snacks” and officially emerged. Once again, her role has changed a lot. Meng Xizhou, who was pure and wanton in the early stage, worked hard for life and met her beloved, but her emotions gradually deepened. When I realized that I was the demon king and the enemy of my sweetheart for life, complex emotions and delicate feelings are the challenges brought by this role, which is worth looking forward to.

In addition, there are Wu Junyu and Zhong Lili as special stars, He Hua and Feng Lijun as special stars, Liu Di as a special guest star, and Lin Xiaozhai as a friendly star. Because of the strong cast, the play is also known as “the strongest cast in history”.

The production team of “A Umbrella in Misty Rain” is worth mentioning. The Ryefield Film and Television team has an excellent grasp of the visual effects of the ultimate painting style, advanced aesthetics and strong execution. Multiple dimensions such as lighting atmosphere and post-editing and coloring special effects present the audience with an extremely ancient image style. As the basis for guaranteeing the quality of this play, Director Maitian, as the leader of Maitian Yinghua, has rich experience and unique insights. The screenwriter Chen Xiaotao has strong original IP development and planning and creation capabilities. The two have cooperated with the chief producer Wang Qiuxiang many times to jointly output There have been a series of masterpieces with good word-of-mouth data such as “Wait until the smoke is warm and the rain is harvested”, “Spring Comes and Pillows the Milky Way”, “The Rain Comes in the Jinlin Valley”, etc. Strong original content production and production capabilities complement each other with extreme content marketing, control over the direction of publicity and distribution, and the aesthetic level of “Generation Z”. It can truly present an excellent work that fits the young female market. The tacit cooperation will definitely make “A Misty Rain” create another surprise.

Because of its wonderful story and strong lineup of main creators and leading actors, “A Umbrella in the Rain” has also been favored by many employers. The play is produced by Beijing Ryefield Yinghua Culture Media Co., Ltd., Gods (Shanghai) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Galaxy (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Big Orange Tree (Beijing) Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Fuzhou Yunshang Jinlin Information Technology Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd., Zhongmeng Films (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Kaixin Yinghua Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. are jointly produced.

Since then, the team of “One Umbrella in Misty Rain” has been assembled, and the journey of catching monsters has officially started. The crew is also engaged in intense filming, and sadomasochism is being completed, so stay tuned.