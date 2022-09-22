Xi’an News Network News The play “The Protagonist”, which has just won the Wenhua Award at the 17th Wenhua Awards, continues to shine at the Silk Road International Arts Festival. The original voice of Qin and Qin Yun, the ups and downs and the magnificent plot, and the superb acting skills of the three generations of actors, old, middle and young, let the audience in Xi’an enjoy a feast of fine Shaanxi-style dramas for two consecutive days.

“No matter what, we must perform well and be worthy of the audience. Looking back on the creation and rehearsal process of the drama “The Protagonist”, it is this belief that has supported us all the way. It took three years to create and rehearse the script, and the script has undergone 9 revisions. The screenwriter and director strive for perfection. The three generations of actors, old, middle and young, have worked hard to practice basic skills and created with heart, emotion and energy, and finally they can present a profound, shocking and wonderful work to the audience.” said Li Xuan, president of Shaanxi People’s Art Theater.

The play “The Protagonist” is adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Chen Yan who won the Mao Dun Literature Award. It is one of the “Mao Award Trilogy” of the Shaanxi People’s Art Theater. The play takes the ups and downs of Qin E’s life as the plot clue, narrates the ups and downs of several generations of Qinqiang people, and reflects the historical logic and times conditions of the development of traditional Chinese culture. It tells the story of Qin Opera’s famous performer recalling Qin E’s nearly half-century struggle and stage career from an 11-year-old sheep herder to becoming the “Qin Opera Queen” at the age of 51. It reflects the experience of Qin Opera, the oldest opera genre in China, and the entire society in the torrent of the times. The difficult journey of ups and downs.

After the performance, the enthusiastic audience applauded one after another, and the applause continued, and many people expressed their love for the dialogue drama “Protagonist”. “After more than three hours of performance, I didn’t feel tired at all. My emotions were drawn by the wonderful performances of the actors on the stage. I felt the changes for decades in one night, and I really felt the tortuous and real life of famous Qin Opera actors.” Citizen Zhang said the lady. “It’s really rare for a drama actor to act as a drama actor. You can see that the actor has really put a lot of effort into every move!” said Mr. Li, a citizen. It’s so real, so shocking, so amazing!”

The drama “The Protagonist” can stand out from many excellent plays. Li Xuan believes that the biggest advantage is that it takes root in the rich cultural soil of Shaanxi. Shaanxi native writers are the literary classics that won the Mao Dun Literature Award, and they have a vigorous vitality that grows out of the fertile soil of culture. Shaanxi Renyi regards these three masterpieces as outstanding masterpieces of Shaanxi literature that have ‘lives the times’ in the past century. , put it on the stage in the form of a drama, making the stage a microcosm of Shaanxi regional culture, conveying the spirit and ideals of Shaanxi literature, and showing excellent works with Shaanxi characteristics and the spirit of the times.”

On the stage of the Silk Road International Arts Festival, Li Xuan said, “The Silk Road International Arts Festival is an international and national event that Shaanxi’s literary and art workers, including all over the country, yearn very much. . After we just came back from the Shanghai show, we rushed to set up the stage and participate in the art festival we hosted. I feel very proud, this is the standard of our culture in Shaanxi. “

Tang Jiaxin, an intern in Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter, and Shang Hongtao, a reporter