The Shanghai Disney “Lina Belle” doll was patted on the head by a tourist, and the police have launched an investigation

According to Jimu News, on January 7, a “Lina Belle” doll was patted on the head by a male tourist in Shanghai Disney Resort. This behavior of male tourists has been criticized by many netizens. On January 8, a reporter from Jimu News learned from the local public security department that the actor whose head was photographed was not sent to the hospital, and the police have launched an investigation.

Screenshot of online video

On January 7, many netizens posted that in the Shanghai Disney Resort, a “Lina Belle” doll was slapped on the head by a male tourist on the way “off work”, and the performer suffered from symptoms of discomfort.

In the online video, the “Linna Belle” doll is walking with the staff, and many fans are interacting with the doll on the side of the road. One of the male tourists suddenly reached out and patted the doll’s head. A “boom” was heard. The fellow staff members immediately pushed the tourist’s hand away and said they could not touch it.

Many netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of the tourists. Some netizens said that because the inside of the doll’s helmet is a metal frame, behaviors similar to slapping the helmet will cause injuries to the actor. Some netizens said that the actor who was photographed on the head was sent to the hospital afterwards. Many netizens suggested that Shanghai Disney Resort put this tourist on the tourist blacklist.

Huang Jia, a doctor of medicine at Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, said in an article published on the “Popular Science China” public account that in order to ensure the flexibility of the headgear of the Disney doll, it is necessary to highly restore the head movements of the actor, so it is necessary to install the headgear inside the headgear. A large number of hard conductive structures, in other words, Disney’s headgear is supported by a heavy metal frame, they are not like ordinary helmets, which have a soft protective structure inside. When slapping them, the strength will be accompanied by the weight of the entire headgear, hitting the performers’ heads. If the steel frame hits their heads, it may cause concussion or even perforation of the tympanic membrane.

On January 8, the staff of Shanghai Disney Resort told the Jimu News reporter that a tourist did take a photo of the head of the “Lina Belle” doll on the afternoon of the 7th, and the company will deal with it internally. Regarding the physical condition of the actor who was photographed on the head, and whether the tourist will be blacklisted, the staff expressed that they were not clear.

The police from the Public Security Department of the International Tourism Resort of the Pudong Branch of the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau said that the police have paid attention to this matter and have launched an investigation. The actor who was shot on the head was not sent to the hospital, the police said.

Editor Liu Jiani