World of Echo joins in – for the first time in 22 years Gone by Fall: the Collected Works of the Shapiros the manageable discography of the quartet, whose existence could be missed by a short blink in the mid-90s. (Physically very limited, by the way).

The history of Shapiros is short and its output can be easily overlooked.

Als Gitarrist Bart Cummings (The Cat’s Miaow, Hydroplane, Bart & Friendsetc.) spent the summer of 1994 in Washington, DC, he hooked up with Pam Berry (Black Tambourine, The Pines, Glo-worm, Castaway Stones, Belmondo, etc.) together to immerse themselves in the city’s indie scene. Complemented by those from Drummer Scooter a.k.a. R. Scott Kelly (Veronica Lake, Belmondo, Sabineetc.) as well as bassist Trish Roy (Belmondo, Heartworms) existing rhythm section were The Shapiros born.

Although the band only existed for a few weeks in August of the same year, the twelve songs worked – nine originals and with Cry for a Shadow (Beat Happening), Cut (14 Iced Bears) and a wonderfully nonchalantly dancing, with 3 minutes playing time clearly the longest song in the repertoire Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Gerry Goffin & Carole King) also three cover versions – which the foursome released within just three days in the Mulberry LaneArchie Moore’s Basement Studio, were timeless then as now and have long been one of the most beautiful insider tips of bittersweet twee and jangle pop.

More endearing and bittersweet is the melancholic light-heartedness of the band characterized by a fragile fragility in all the wonderfully irrelevant melodies that scurry by, the comfortably dreamy shyness and modesty. After all, the songs always seem reduced to the bare essentials (except for the 40-second one Hundred Times) less fragmentary, but rather acting in a reserved, tidy way where other (probably also: more durable, more time-investing) bands would have pasted their sound over. The Shapiros but remain minimalist, relying on the gentle staging of their sparse instrumentation around Berry’s high-pitched voice – when Cummings in the final When I Was Howard Hughes exceptionally takes over the lead vocals in front of a C86 aesthetic, that’s actually the most blatant (yet absolutely homogeneously flattering) break, because even the rockiest moments of the record gently caress and care for all the edges that are definitely present with soft contours.

Gone by Fall: the Collected Works of the Shapiros So now (again) brings together these wonderful numbers, which were released in numerous short formats at the time, into a well-rounded whole with a playing time of just 24 minutes – which also contribute to the fact that you can hardly get enough of the cute nonchalance of this group that had so much potential want to hear. Do not miss!

Gone By Fall: The Collected Works of The Shapiros by The Shapiros

