[The Epoch Times, January 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Mai Lei and Xiao Yijun in Birmingham, UK) Karen Galley, owner of a construction and decoration company, said excitedly after watching Shen Yun that she began to cry the moment the curtain opened , and Ms. Yuan, a Chinese student studying abroad, felt “very shocked, and I couldn’t stop crying.”

On the afternoon and evening of January 7, 2023, Shen Yun New York Troupe performed two performances at the ICC Birmingham–Hall in Birmingham, UK, and the venue was sold out. The dancers’ superb skills made the conservative British audience hooked, and the singer’s voice sounded like a call for mercy, which moved the audience endlessly.

Dr. Michael Williams said that the energy of Shen Yun’s songs “filled the entire theater, and you could feel that (the gods) communicated directly with the audience, as if he was looking directly at me.” Margarita Grigoryan, a manager of a multinational company, said, “I It really seems to be flying in the sky”, “feeling that I am in heaven”; the audience Maggie Slmmer felt that “my soul has been sublimated to a higher level.”

The performance also attracted many mainland Chinese and Hong Kong people from the UK to watch. Ms. Xu, who brought her children, said: “It is not easy for every actor. One minute on stage, ten years off stage. I also educate my children in this way. To learn (from Shen Yun artists), you must be able to endure hardships.”

The owner of the construction company watched Shen Yun: He kept crying when the curtain opened

Mark Galley, owner and director of the architectural decoration company, and his wife Karen Galley watched Shen Yun New York Troupe’s first performance in Birmingham, UK. The Galleys run a construction company together.

“The performance is really brilliant. I was so moved that I cried. This is a beautiful performance. I love Shen Yun.” His wife, Karen Galley, said excitedly after watching Shen Yun.

Karen said that from the first show of the show, she was always moved to tears as soon as the curtain opened, “Wow, this show is so beautiful and moving!” The first show shows that the Creator leads the gods to descend , creating the history of human civilization, “This scene is extremely beautiful! It is very touching. And those costumes are really gorgeous and moving.”

“I think the divine connotation of the performance is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. It is so beautiful, so beautiful, and very touching.” She said that the content of the performance touched her very much, and she was amazed by the spiritual connotation of the show. “This performance will let you The heartbeat, the emotional ups and downs.”

She recalled that in a certain segment, a fairy fell from the sky, “I was thinking, that lady who descended from the sky is a god. Although I don’t know who she is, she is as beautiful as an angel or a fairy.”

She said that she likes the divinity displayed on Shen Yun stage very much, and she thinks other audiences will also like it. Finally, she expressed her gratitude to the Shen Yun artists: “The performance is really extraordinary, we like it very much.”

Watching Shen Yun Live Was Shocking Chinese Students “Crying Without Stopping”

After watching the Shen Yun performance, Ms. Yuan, a Chinese student studying abroad, said that she experienced the performance personally. She was “very shocked, and I couldn’t stop crying.”

“We have always known about (Shen Yun), and we have seen it in China, because there is a live broadcast every year.” She said that she came to the UK to study last year and caught up with the Shen Yun performance. .”

With the sound of loud drums, the curtain of the stage slowly opened, and the Creator led the gods in the sky to descend to earth to create a 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization… Ms. Yuan was “shocked” by the first scene of the performance. The one (program) with persecution, the one adapted from real events, is touching.”

Shen Yun performers staged the true story of the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China. Ms. Yuan said that she has learned the truth, that Falun Dafa is good, and that Falun Dafa conveys the concept of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance.” “I feel that a normal Everyone will support this idea.” She recommended her friends to watch Shen Yun live.

