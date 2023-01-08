[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 08, 2023]The world-renowned Shen Yun Performing Arts opened in Houston after Christmas last year and ended on January 2 this year.During the 2023 new season of performances, which consisted of ten performances in eight consecutive days, the audience was amazed at the superb skills of Shen Yun artists.Shen YunExpressed appreciation for the restoration of the spirit of traditional Chinese culture.

This Monday (January 2), Shen Yun International Art Troupe’s tenth performance at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston was sold out. With the audience’s warm applause, it also marked Shen Yun’s eight-day stay in Houston. A total of ten performances came to a perfect conclusion.

With Chinese classical dance, live music accompaniment, songs and an exclusive dynamic sky effect, Shen Yun leads the audience to wander in the splendid 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, enlightening people’s wisdom, and amazed the elites of mainstream Houston society who watched the performance.

Jim Rodgers, former vice president of multinational energy company: “The performance is too beautiful to express in words.”

Ralph Parman, Tax Manager, Multinational Corporation: “I’ve never seen this dynamic canopy in action, it’s amazing.”

Gary Horndeski, owner of the plastic surgery clinic: “A lot of silk garments are flowing like running water. I have never seen it before. It is so beautiful.”

Charley Jewett, President of the company: “I am amazed at the artistry of the show, the high-tech sky, and the graceful dancers. They are strong and talented.”

David Prudhomme, Director of Church Music: “These dancers are full of energy and they are skilled. The choreography is amazing.”

Church Music Director Sherry Prudhomme: “The dance moves are neat and beautiful.”

Energy Company Director Wendy Craven: “My God, we admire Shen Yun so much. The training is well-trained, and the time invested, I can’t imagine how much time they have to spend on training.”

Ross Royster, former chiropractic clinic owner: “Colorful and pleasing to the eye.”

Graphic designer Anna Rugila: “I’m a designer, and the colors of Shen Yun are so amazing that I can’t take my eyes off them.”

Bandleader Chris Rugila: “And brilliant music production. I’m a musician, and I’m totally intoxicated by the live music tonight.”

Alex Avila, Partner at Asset Management: “The music is relaxing, it’s beautiful. I’m sitting there thinking, oh my god, the music is soothing and beautiful.”

Wendy Craven, director of the energy company: “The story is vividly presented, short and exquisite. There is a lot of information in each small program.”

Barbara Hill, President of the Geological Society of Houston: “This is history that I never knew, I didn’t know anything about it, and it’s amazing to see it. The history is unfolding, and seeing the faces of the dancers dance Smile, and the joy spreads.”

Enterprise President Charley Jewett: “It’s a beautiful spectacle with a very beautiful and profound meaning.”

Paul Craven, Business Owner: “Great and educational.”

Business owner Nina Edmison: “Through such beautiful stories, Chinese culture is being revived.”

Business owner Al Kinback: “I like to use the word ‘festival’, the dancing, and the costumes and the colors, you need to experience it all.”

Paul Crotty, president of the architectural consultancy: “It all comes together in an art that is almost touching and inspiring.”

Bandmaster Chris Rugila: “Tonight was a spectacle, it was wonderful, congratulations.”

Energy company director Wendy Craven: “I really appreciate everything they do.”

Company President Charley Jewett: “Shen Yun is worth watching from any angle.”

Church Music Director Sherry Prudhomme: “I’m so glad Shen Yun is here.”

David Prudhomme, music director of the church: “My heartfelt thanks to Shen Yun.”

Sandra Avila, wife of asset management partner Alex Avila: “Excellent.”

Alex Avila, partner of asset management company: “Shen Yun is a must-see show.”

After the performance in Houston, Shen Yun will also perform in seven other cities including Dallas, Texas, with a total of 36 performances. It is reported that Shen Yun’s 2023 tour will cover more than 20 countries and more than 180 cities on five continents, and the total number of cities visited will reach the highest number in history.

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, and Congressman Sheila Jackson Lee issued certificates of congratulations and awards to Shen Yun’s performance in Houston.

Comprehensive report from the Houston reporter station of NTDTV