Source title: The shirt dances forward bravely, and the blind box “Twelve Constellation Saint Clothes” is coming

The mysterious and magnificent starry sky embodies the splendid human civilization. “Dream of the Milky Way” is not only our romantic feeling, but also the beautiful dream and pursuit of people for thousands of years. Legend has it that the secret of making people’s “star” wishes come true is hidden in a mysterious treasure box. As long as it is opened, special powers can be awakened. Following the guidance of the stars, Shibashuzang and senior concept designer Xianglong launched the “Twelve Constellation Saint Clothes”, rushing forward with mysterious energy, and will accompany you to overcome difficulties and move forward bravely! are you ready? The sun and the moon rotate, and the stars can be expected. Because of the myths of constellations, stories are widely spread. The constellations that have been circulated for thousands of years are full of the purest emotion and love… When the blood warriors and the exclusive holy clothes meet the twelve constellations, what kind of sparks will they collide? In the Twelve Constellation Saint Clothes collection, the goddess of the mythical story and the character characteristics of the twelve constellations are combined, and the twelve constellation sacred clothes are sold randomly to the public in limited quantities in the form of lucky blind boxes. Let everyone experience the strength and connotation together, overcome the difficulties and obstacles in real life through the special ability of the exclusive holy clothes, and move forward bravely to reach the ideal shore! The Twelve Constellation Sacred Clothes Blind Box incorporates rich colors and meanings, so that each constellation has a different power transmission and dynamic display. For example, as the UR hidden model of this series, the design of Taurus brings a full shock to people! The golden crown is matched with the golden armor, the most brave golden holy clothes in the 12th house, as if overlooking the changing stars and moons, exploring the universe, guarding the star palace, and poking the hearts of young people. The extraordinary temperament of the twelve constellation holy clothes, different postures and expressions are integrated with each other, with the special design of the eye flashing, the beauty and fashion sense are compatible, for the love and peace on the earth, in order to protect the heart’s desire, put on the honorary shirt , brave and fearless, invincible! See also The Eleventh Beijing International Online Film Fair successfully concluded Image Culture won the "Light Year Cup" Award for Outstanding Companies of the Year-Qianlong·China Capital Net Blind boxes have become a hobby of contemporary young people. They regard these “fashion games” as treasures. Blind boxes bring not only sensory satisfaction, but also spiritual “healing and strength”. This time, the Twelve Constellation Sacred Clothes Blind Boxes launched by Shibashuzang have high appearance, uniqueness, limited edition, symbolic value and the attributes of digital collections. Through the method of “digital + art + trend”, In addition to its own collection value, digital collections also have social attributes, bringing a trendy digital art experience to the public. Along the way, the stars guide, the stars shine. In the journey forward, I hope that the twelve constellation holy clothes can accompany you to grow together, give you the strength to keep moving forward, and explore the miracles and mysteries of the future. The advantages of the digital collection industry are becoming more and more prominent. With the further development of the industry, the 18th Collection will continue to carry out a new exploration of the gameplay and modes of digital collections, focusing on Chinese traditional culture and modern art, to create a multi-level, diversified, cross-industry, An all-ecological digital platform. Come and have a romantic encounter with the exclusive Twelve Constellation Saint Clothes, and embrace the sun, moon and stars with the Eighteen Shuzo!

