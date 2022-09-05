ROME – The electric car? He lives in Norway. Just look at the sales data: 9,247 new electric cars were registered in August, equal to 74.8% of total sales for the month (in Italy, again in August, the share of electric cars dropped to 3.2%). In terms of models, the Volkswagen ID.4 topped the rankings in August with 1,483 new registrations. Compared to August 2021 (11,811 new registrations), last month’s 9,247 electric cars represent a drop of 21.7%. But the market share is

Electric car, half of the European charging stations in the Netherlands and Germany June 22, 2022



increased from 71.9% (August 2021) to 74.8% (August 2022).

The overall car market collapsed 24.7% from the same month last year. While 16,427 cars were registered in August 2021, only 12,363 were registered last month. The picture is similar for the months from January to August. The Norwegian Road Information Authority (OFV) recorded a total of 88,115 new passenger car registrations from January to August 2022, which is less than 20.5% over the same period last year.