Home Entertainment The shock that comes from Norway: 75% of the cars sold are electric
Entertainment

The shock that comes from Norway: 75% of the cars sold are electric

by admin
The shock that comes from Norway: 75% of the cars sold are electric

ROME – The electric car? He lives in Norway. Just look at the sales data: 9,247 new electric cars were registered in August, equal to 74.8% of total sales for the month (in Italy, again in August, the share of electric cars dropped to 3.2%). In terms of models, the Volkswagen ID.4 topped the rankings in August with 1,483 new registrations. Compared to August 2021 (11,811 new registrations), last month’s 9,247 electric cars represent a drop of 21.7%. But the market share is

Electric car, half of the European charging stations in the Netherlands and Germany

increased from 71.9% (August 2021) to 74.8% (August 2022).

The overall car market collapsed 24.7% from the same month last year. While 16,427 cars were registered in August 2021, only 12,363 were registered last month. The picture is similar for the months from January to August. The Norwegian Road Information Authority (OFV) recorded a total of 88,115 new passenger car registrations from January to August 2022, which is less than 20.5% over the same period last year.

See also  The "Lord of the Rings" episode trailer has a record-breaking 250 million views in 24 hours – American TV – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Ahn Qi Hyun’s new song “Eyes On You”...

The “24K” illuminating lip treatment

Be a good master and send blessings to...

Morellato acquires the Pierre Roux jewelers

Digital technology travels “black paint depicts gold”, Zheng...

“Frog Kingdom – Extreme Sports” premiere skateboard team...

Male Star Street Shooting | Please don’t miss...

Will Daniel Lee be Riccardo Tisci’s successor? |Burberry|Luxury|Brand...

Wagner’s “wordless version” of “The Ring” debuted in...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction for September 6,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy