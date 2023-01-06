Home Entertainment The shocking claims made in Prince Harry’s ‘The Reserve’ – BBC News 中文
Entertainment

The shocking claims made in Prince Harry’s ‘The Reserve’ – BBC News 中文

by admin
The shocking claims made in Prince Harry’s ‘The Reserve’ – BBC News 中文
  • James Gregory, Sean Coughlan
  • bbc news

image source,Getty Images

Recently, a series of sensational remarks and allegations in Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare” (Spare) have been revealed.

This book lays out the grievances and pains in the British royal family. For example, he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla.

But one of Prince Harry’s most startling claims, first reported by The Guardian, was how he was physically attacked by his brother.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace both declined to comment.

You may also like

Tech-Art’s annual content list released for the first...

Zf effect, car cameras ready for autonomous driving

How the zodiac signs with catastrophe in 2023...

Ces in Las Vegas, the car with a...

Onitsuka Tiger Launches 2023 Spring/Summer Special Edition Shoes...

Chen Qiaoen revealed that he had suffered from...

Interview: Looking forward to science fiction works promoting...

Prince Harry’s New Book Reveals Physical Squall With...

From “Esterno notte” to “Top Gun: Maverick”, ten...

In the two-way rush to create a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy