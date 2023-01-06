James Gregory, Sean Coughlan

26 minutes ago

Recently, a series of sensational remarks and allegations in Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare” (Spare) have been revealed.

This book lays out the grievances and pains in the British royal family. For example, he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla.

But one of Prince Harry’s most startling claims, first reported by The Guardian, was how he was physically attacked by his brother.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace both declined to comment.

BBC News has yet to see the book, which will be officially released on January 10.

The Guardian saw the book. Ahead of the official release date, the book was published in Spain, with the Spanish version seen by The Sun, Reuters and other outlets.

After the Guardian published its first article on Wednesday night, more allegations in the book became public.

According to the New York Post, Prince Harry claimed that William and Kate (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) “laughed out loud” after seeing him at a party in a Nazi uniform.

The book also chronicles Prince Harry’s drug use and his experience as an army helicopter pilot in the conflict in Afghanistan.

Judging by the leaked excerpts, reconciliation and compromise are not on the agenda. There is a tone of unresolved sadness, aggrieved and accusatory in Harry’s allegations so far.

It’s also very personal, about his closest family, brother, stepmother, sister-in-law and father. There is a cloud of anger hanging over the allegations, and it will be impossible to ignore the next time Prince Harry is seen with the royals.

With just a few months to go until the coronation, the final stages of preparation could turn into a story of whether Harry will come or not. See also A rap to save lives in case of an accident

Here are some key ideas and revelations from the book:

Harry and William persuaded father not to marry Camilla

The Sun reports that Harry wrote that he and William begged their father not to marry the now queen, Camilla, for fear she would become their evil stepmother.

The Sun, which obtained a Spanish-language version of the book after it was published unexpectedly early, revealed Prince Harry claimed he and his brother had met Camilla separately before she officially joined the royal family.

Prince Harry said he considered whether she would one day be his “evil stepmother” but he and his brother were willing to forgive her “in their hearts” if she would please King Charles.

However, the exact time of the meeting and Prince Harry’s age at the time were not disclosed.

Prince William and Prince Harry

“Conversation” with late mother Diana

Prince Harry has described how his grief over the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, led him to seek help from a woman who “professed to have certain abilities”.

“Your mother said you lived the life she couldn’t live,” Harry said the woman told him, “you lived the life she wanted you to live.”

Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when Harry was just 12.

The Guardian said Prince Harry’s description of a conversation he had with his late mother was brief. There were also no details on where or when the woman was met.

William ‘knocked him to the ground’

Prince Harry said his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped off his necklace and knocked him to the ground at his London cottage. See also The restart of the world of fitness passes through innovation

The book tells of an argument between the two that Harry claims was sparked by William’s comments to Meghan.

Harry wrote that his brother was critical of Meghan, with William describing her as “difficult”, “rude” and “brutal”.

According to The Guardian, Harry said his brother was “parroting the media narrative” as the conflict escalated.

prince william and prince harry

Prince Harry is said to have described what happened next, including what was claimed to be a physical altercation.

“He put down (a glass of) water, called me by another name and walked towards me. It happened so fast. Very fast.”

“He grabbed my collar, ripped off my necklace and knocked me to the ground.”

“I fell on the dog’s bowl and the bowl split under my back and the shards went into me. I lay there for a while, delirious, then got up and told him to get out.”

William and Kate ‘laughed out loud’ at Harry’s Nazi outfit

The New York Post reported that the memoir also said that in 2005, Prince William “laughed out loud” when he saw his brother in a Nazi uniform before a masquerade ball.

According to the New York Post, Prince Harry asked Prince William and his future wife, Kate, if he should wear a Nazi uniform or an aviator’s clothes, and the two laughed and said he should wear a Nazi uniform.

When Prince Harry was 20, The Sun ran a front page photo of him in uniform attending an “Aboriginal and Colonial” themed masquerade ball. See also Song Bingyang's "Late Confession", the most candid voice in the fall of 2022, warmly strikes jqknews

17-year-old took cocaine, marijuana at Eton

Prince Harry said he was offered cocaine at someone’s house when he was 17 and admitted to smoking it on several other occasions, although he didn’t feel like it.

“It wasn’t fun and it didn’t make me particularly happy like some other people did, but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal,” he wrote.

“I’m a 17-year-old boy ready to try anything that changes the established order.”

He also recounted smoking marijuana in the bathrooms at Eton College as a primary school student while police officers, who served as his bodyguards, patrolled the building.

25 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Prince Harry said that while he was a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013, he participated in six missions, all of which had fatalities, but he believed that these were reasonable.

“This statistic doesn’t make me proud, but it doesn’t make me ashamed either,” he wrote. “I didn’t think of these 25 people as human beings when I found myself in the middle of an intense and chaotic battle. They were drawn from Pieces removed from the chessboard, the bad guys are eliminated before they kill the good guys.”

Prince Harry in Afghanistan in 2012.

William suggests wedding to Harry and Meghan at country chapel

Prince Harry claims the royal family dragged their feet on the date and location of his and Meghan’s wedding.

He said that when he asked his brother about the possibility of getting married at Westminster Abbey or St. Paul’s Cathedral, William said it was impossible because those two churches were the wedding venues of Charles and Diana and William and Kate site.

Harry said William suggested a small country church near Highgrove House in the Cotswolds.