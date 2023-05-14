Home » The shocking details of the machete attack on the young Argentine in Mexico
Entertainment

The shocking details of the machete attack on the young Argentine in Mexico

by admin
The shocking details of the machete attack on the young Argentine in Mexico

This Saturday the news broke of the brutal machete attack suffered by a young Argentine, identified as Benjamin Gamond 23 years old, while on vacation in hidden port, Mexico. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, his family asked for collaboration. to be able to cover the hospitalization expenses. Marina, mother of another of the victims of the act, provided further details of the brutal attack happened in the last few hours.

In dialogue with Todo Noticias, the mother of santiago lastrawho was also injured by the machete, explained that the young people were sharing lunch in a beach bar, when for unknown reasons, a man approached them and without saying a word, attacked them with the tool.

According to what was reported by the woman, the group he had arrived two days ago at that point on the Mexican coastwhere they hoped to rest and enjoy the sea with friends, along with another young woman identified as 29-year-old Macarena.

“They were very calm, they had arrived recently and they were happy with the place, which is a super quiet reserve,” explained Marina, who confirmed that she was able to talk with her son this afternoon.

However, when the young people were preparing to share a lunch «a madman approached and began to attack them with a machete, for no reasonor “, he explained and added:” The worst part was taken by Benja, who received machete blows to the head.

As a result of the injuries, the woman commented, Gamund was taken by boat to a hospital, and then sent to another, where he was finally admitted to intensive care. At this time, a new transfer would be being evaluated, in this case to the city ​​of MexicoGiven the complexity of her painting, Marina reported in the interview with TN.

See also  Action movie "Kowloon Walled City" is finalized on December 26th, Shi Yanneng's Sin City kicks off with blood-China Entertainment Network

For his part, his son Santiago suffered a cut on the arm and another on the hand, which caused a fracture due to the depth of the wound. In addition, the woman confirmed that the Argentine Embassy in Mexico contacted her to advise her and discuss the steps to follow in this type of situation.

The Gamond family asked for collaboration to cover the expenses

One of Gamond’s brothers, Marcos, He is a doctor at the Heller Hospital in Neuquén and through social networks, he asked the population for collaboration to be able to cover the expenses of the hospitalization, as well as the trip to accompany him in Mexico.

“This is an urgent call to help us to be with him, please if you can help us with anything, we will thank you”he stated in a video that quickly began to circulate on WhatsApp.

Anyone interested in collaborating and contributing in some way to the situation can do so by sending money to the alias facu.gamond or by Wise to [email protected].


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Bovaglio, the relief of the victory against Columbus...

“looks that last a lifetime”

Talleres receives River this Sunday for the Professional...

Macri showed himself with a Bullrich candidate in...

Seven imported films “Fast and Furious 10” staged...

A firefighter from the United States arrived in...

Gray pitches 8 scoreless innings; Rangers beat Athletics...

“Black Widow” seduced its victims and stole their...

Lionel Messi returned to play for PSG and...

Joining the “Houlang Mentorship Class”, Luyuan liquid-cooled electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy