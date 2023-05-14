The shocking details of the machete attack on the young Argentine in Mexico

This Saturday the news broke of the brutal machete attack suffered by a young Argentine, identified as Benjamin Gamond 23 years old, while on vacation in hidden port, Mexico. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, his family asked for collaboration. to be able to cover the hospitalization expenses. Marina, mother of another of the victims of the act, provided further details of the brutal attack happened in the last few hours.

In dialogue with Todo Noticias, the mother of santiago lastrawho was also injured by the machete, explained that the young people were sharing lunch in a beach bar, when for unknown reasons, a man approached them and without saying a word, attacked them with the tool.

According to what was reported by the woman, the group he had arrived two days ago at that point on the Mexican coastwhere they hoped to rest and enjoy the sea with friends, along with another young woman identified as 29-year-old Macarena.

“They were very calm, they had arrived recently and they were happy with the place, which is a super quiet reserve,” explained Marina, who confirmed that she was able to talk with her son this afternoon.

However, when the young people were preparing to share a lunch «a madman approached and began to attack them with a machete, for no reasonor “, he explained and added:” The worst part was taken by Benja, who received machete blows to the head.

As a result of the injuries, the woman commented, Gamund was taken by boat to a hospital, and then sent to another, where he was finally admitted to intensive care. At this time, a new transfer would be being evaluated, in this case to the city ​​of MexicoGiven the complexity of her painting, Marina reported in the interview with TN.

For his part, his son Santiago suffered a cut on the arm and another on the hand, which caused a fracture due to the depth of the wound. In addition, the woman confirmed that the Argentine Embassy in Mexico contacted her to advise her and discuss the steps to follow in this type of situation.

The Gamond family asked for collaboration to cover the expenses

One of Gamond’s brothers, Marcos, He is a doctor at the Heller Hospital in Neuquén and through social networks, he asked the population for collaboration to be able to cover the expenses of the hospitalization, as well as the trip to accompany him in Mexico.

“This is an urgent call to help us to be with him, please if you can help us with anything, we will thank you”he stated in a video that quickly began to circulate on WhatsApp.

Anyone interested in collaborating and contributing in some way to the situation can do so by sending money to the alias facu.gamond or by Wise to [email protected].

