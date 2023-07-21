The authorities of the South African city of Johannesburg today confirmed one death among the dozens injured by the explosion of a gas pipeline and there are three possible hypotheses that would have motivated the incident, spokespersons for the investigation of the case indicated.

“Three possible causes have been identified for the explosion of a pipe in a street, which has left at least one dead and 48 injured,” South African government sources told the DPA agency.

The municipal administrator, Floyd Brink, reported that the explosion that occurred last Wednesday may respond to “the ignition of methane gas in underground stormwater systems due to the entry of wastewater.”

Two other possibilities would be related to “the ignition of natural gas mixed with oxygen in underground stormwater drainage systems or service lines, or the ignition of gas from a ruptured gas pipeline”.

According to the South African newspaper ‘News24’, one of the first measures taken by the authorities was the closure of the streets adjacent to the site of the explosion and the evacuation of residents of the area, some of whom had headaches, chest pains and difficulty breathing.

The explosion left a “big hole” in the street and sidewalk, into which some people fell, and damaged a large number of vehicles. After the assistance of those affected, one of them died and another 48 suffered serious injuries.

Video: the shocking explosion in a street that left one dead and 48 injured

