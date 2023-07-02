Home » The Shocking Revelation: Barbie’s Full Name Finally Unveiled After 59 Years
The Shocking Revelation: Barbie’s Full Name Finally Unveiled After 59 Years

Barbie, the beloved doll that has played an integral role in the childhoods of women worldwide, has unveiled her full and real name, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans. Mattel, the company behind Barbie, has recently disclosed this surprising fact, marking a significant milestone in the doll’s history.

According to Mattel, Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, and she is depicted as having parents named Margaret and George. The stunning revelation was made on Twitter by Mattel, coinciding with National Siblings Day in the United States. The company shared a photo of Barbie dolls, referring to them as the “Roberts sisters,” shedding light on this lesser-known aspect of Barbie’s life.

Despite evolving over the years, Barbie has retained her popularity and is still the preferred doll for collectors and enthusiasts of various generations, including those from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. This revelation has ignited nostalgia among fans and serves as a reminder of a lesser-known detail from the early days of this timeless and beautiful doll.

The official account of Barbie’s backstory states that her creator, Ruth Handler, drew inspiration from a German doll named Bild Lili. Ruth, who was married to a Mattel executive, decided to give Barbie and her boyfriend Ken full names, treating them as her own children. Ken’s full name is Ken Carson, taking on the surname Carson.

The impact of this disclosure on social media has been significant, with Barbie enthusiasts expressing surprise and even requesting to see the doll’s birth certificate. The revelation has generated a sense of disbelief and heightened curiosity regarding the more intimate aspects of Barbie’s life, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

As Barbie continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many, this new unveiling highlights the brand’s commitment to maintaining the doll’s legacy while satisfying the innate curiosity of her dedicated fanbase. With more details about Barbie’s background coming to light, supporters eagerly anticipate further insights into the captivating life of this iconic doll.

