The Show That Never Was: Hedi Slimane’s Summer Men’s Wear Series

HEDI SLIMANE presents “THE SHOW THAT NEVER WAS”

In a stunning turn of events, renowned fashion designer HEDI SLIMANE has transformed the fashion world by releasing his 2024 summer men’s wear series in an unexpected and groundbreaking way. After canceling the original release at the Paris art space LA GAÎTÉ LYRIQUE in July 2023, SLIMANE took the series to Paris and Monaco for an incredible filming experience.

The series’ blockbusters were filmed at the Paris art space LA GAÎTÉ LYRIQUE and the Monte-Carlo Opera House, bringing a new and innovative approach to fashion presentations. The performances were led by classical ballet dancer LAURIDS SEIDEL, adding an unexpected and mesmerizing element to the show.

Continuing his exploration of music and fashion, HEDI SLIMANE integrated the original soundtrack of CELINE’s 2024 summer women’s collection, titled LA COLLECTION DE LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE NATIONALE. By drawing inspiration from LCD SOUNDSYSTEM’s influential first album, SLIMANE continues to push the boundaries of independent electronic music and its impact on the fashion world.

The original soundtrack, “LOSING MY EDGE” Extended Version by LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, was produced by JAMES MURPHY and engineered by KOREY RICHEY under the commission of HEDI SLIMANE. The seamless integration of music and fashion creates a powerful and immersive experience for viewers and fans alike.

HEDI SLIMANE’s deep connection to the art world is evident in his previous ventures, including curating a group exhibition titled “SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH” at Berlin’s ARNDT & PARTNER gallery, and showcasing a series of black and white portraits in the exhibition “YOUNG AMERICAN” at the Amsterdam Museum of Photography. SLIMANE’s ability to merge fashion, art, and music in innovative ways has solidified his position as a trendsetter in the industry.

As the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, HEDI SLIMANE has turned his lens to the resurgent New York art scene, capturing the vibrant and dynamic essence of the city’s young musicians, artists, and club socialites. The show pays tribute to the energetic and utopian artistic youth that has risen from the “DIMES SQUARE” area to the borders of Brooklyn, confirming the resurgence of the New York art world.

With “THE SHOW THAT NEVER WAS,” HEDI SLIMANE has once again defied expectations and pushed the boundaries of fashion, art, and music, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

