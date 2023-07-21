The signing of the agreement with the IMF was postponed until next week

The signing of the reformulation of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was postponed until next week, while the Ministry of Economy is preparing the complementary measures that would form part of the new program.

“The agreement with the IMF will be announced in the first days of next week,” said the Secretary of Industry, José Ignacio de Mendiguren, in statements to the press.

Meanwhile, the confusing communication of the measures that the government is preparing generates uncertainty in the exchange market and the blue dollar climbs to $528.

De Mendiguren confirmed the speculations of the last hours before the non-confirmation of the trip of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, to Washington.

“We are seeking to comply with the Monetary Fund, we are permanently negotiating, but not at the cost of economic growth. We need to maintain the level of activity, continue to lower unemployment and order the fiscal accounts, but from growth”, the official highlighted.

Alberto Fernández spoke with Georgieva

Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernández revealed that he spoke by phone this Friday with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and accused representatives of Together for Change of blocking debt restructuring negotiations.

In parallel, the Argentine government is working to implement a series of measures that are required by the agency to unlock the agreement and enable the transfer of some US$ 4,000 million corresponding to the fifth review of the current program.

In this context, the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) established a 15% tax as an advance on Income Tax for companies that invoiced more than $600 million.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that during the afternoon a new agricultural dollar would be announced for regional economies, corn, sorghum and barley with a value between $340/350 that would replace the current regime with an exchange rate of $300.

The Secretary of Industry, Juan José Bahillo, confirmed that there will be changes, but pointed out that they will be in charge of the Central Bank.

“These are measures that have to do with exchange rate policy and the one who ends up validating the exchange rate policy is the BCRA and I am not the one who has to make this type of announcement if there were any,” Bahillo said after a presentation at the Palermo Rural Exhibition.

From the Central Bank they indicate that there is still no information in this regard, which contributes to the general uncertainty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

