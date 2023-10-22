Just whether the musicians involved earn money END full attention. The quintet around current and former members of such illustrious bands as Fit For An Autopsy, Shai Hulud and Counterparts has so far shone with an album and various small formats that torpedoed the boundaries of various core extremes with growing enthusiasm. That’s exactly what’s happening on the second album, which, according to its own statements, reflects its own sound more than ever. It turns out to be correspondingly chaotic, rough and at the same time thrilling „The Sin Of Human Frailty“.

The sheer madness of “Gaping Wounds Of Earth” sums up the US band’s sound perfectly. Brendan Murphy’s hoarse screams meet overdrive, staccato riffing and experimental barrage. Suddenly an imaginary switch goes off and the air burns. A huge rush of speed runs through the arrangement before an oversized breakdown makes hearing and seeing go by. The subsequent title song “The Sin Of Human Frailty” operates almost constantly at the top, playing with crust and blackened hardcore, while infernal melodies leave oppressive scent marks.

And yet these two tracks only scratch the surface, because END always tries so much more. For example, there is the oversized finale “Leper”, which combines the math-like metalcore primordial soup with effects-laden reduction, briefly exploding again and again and finally drowning in the noise. “Thaw”, on the other hand, increases the synthetic content and uses industrial influences with bright, drooling guest vocals. Samples and effects reduce what is heard to absurdity and torpedo the auditory canals. “Worthless Is The Lamb” is already waiting there and takes the tempo to the highest heights. Blackened hardcore, crust, even a bit of grindcore give each other the dissonant handle.

Unsurprisingly, END go completely over the top and clearly have fun with it. Straightforwardness or even complacency were never the band’s concerns, but their latest move seems to increase the crazy intensity even further. Raw brutal violence, bitter noise and incredibly massive, grooving breakdowns in the best Seeker style run like a common thread through “The Sin Of Human Frailty”. This half hour is full of pure destruction and puts listening habits to the test – it’s worth taking part in this fatalistic and fantastic core mindfuck.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 27, 2023

Available via: Closed Casket Activities (Membrane)

Website: www.yourfuckingend.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/listentoend

