According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, driven by the strength of the sci-fi comedy “Lone on the Moon”, the film market on the day of the Qixi Festival on August 4 received a single-day box office of 365 million yuan, which also set a new high for a single-day box office this summer.

The reporter noticed that, as a “small period” that has quietly emerged in recent years, Qixi Festival has set off a series of small climaxes in the summer period, and “Lone on the Moon” maintained its excellent performance and created the strongest sense of existence.

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” released on July 29 improved the overall performance of the entire summer theater chain. This sci-fi comedy, produced by Happy Twist and co-authored by Shen Teng and Ma Li, once again exceeded 200 million yuan at the single-day box office on Qixi Festival. The film’s cumulative box office has exceeded 1.6 billion yuan, and the trend is quite good. The industry expects its box office to reach 4 billion yuan.

The second place is Dianying’s new film “Tomorrow’s War”, directed by Wu Xuanhui, Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, Carina Lau, etc. participated in the film. The films “Meeting You” and “We Look Like Love” were recorded with RMB 47.4669 million and RMB 11.1275 million respectively.

Although the Qixi Festival is not a legal holiday, its schedule effect is still obvious from the performance of this year. August 4 became the highest single-day box office day in the country since February 14. The industry believes that this reflects the enthusiasm of the audience for the big screen. High-quality films and summer programs have made the film market more and more lively.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press