Recently, in the hit drama “Please King”, Ren Jialun’s original voice acted aroused heated discussion among netizens. Under the divergent opinions, the popularity and discussion of related topics are also increasing, which even caused the Sixth Princess to specifically broadcast related topics. A movie channel came to comment on the debate among netizens caused by the TV series. It is conceivable how important this topic is.

On September 24, an entry titled “The Sixth Princess commented on Ren Jialun’s original lines of “Please King” was on the hot search, and it went straight to the first position on the hot search list.

In the clips broadcast by the Sixth Princess, a reporter randomly interviewed and asked passersby how much they liked the actors’ dubbing and original sound. At the same time, some actors were also interviewed, and the interviewed actors also expressed their support for the original sound from a professional point of view. First, because the actors themselves have a better experience of the characters and can better express the emotions of the characters; The second is to use the original sound, from the voice to the performance is the actor himself, the role is more complete; the third is to make the actor himself work harder to improve himself, so as to ensure the completion in all aspects and gain the recognition of the audience. Therefore, we encourage everyone to use the original sound, except when the filming site is too noisy and the sound cannot be received.

In the show, film critic Tan Fei also gave the conditions for choosing a dubbing actor. First, the contrast between the actor’s tone and the role is too great. If there is no dubbing, the audience is easy to attend; second, the actor’s role needs to speak a foreign language; third, the actor’s own accent is compared. Seriously, unable to express the emotion of the voice that the character needs. In the above cases, dubbing can be used, and in other cases, the original voice of the actor is encouraged.

From the perspective of the audience, if we think about it, we can’t choose whether to listen to the original sound or to listen to the dubbing. The original sound can better understand the actor’s interpretation of the role, and it is closer to the actor himself. These are the advantages of the original sound. But the dubbing is more professional, and the voice line is definitely fuller than the original sound. These are also the advantages of dubbing. How to choose is not something that can be decided with a slap of the forehead.