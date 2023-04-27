The sixth season of “Black Mirror” released a trailer for the return of black sci-fi stories

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the black science fiction story returns. The teaser for the sixth season of the hit drama “Black Mirror”, which is mysterious and insane, will be launched on Netflix in June this year.

Cast Also Announced For This Season: Salma Hayek, Anne Murphy, Zazie Bates, Papa Ursido, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Ben Bahn Starring Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Lugar, Auden Thornton, Anjana Vasan, Rory Culkin and others.

The number of episodes in the sixth season will be more than that in the fifth season. There were only 3 episodes in the previous season, and the storyline has not been revealed.

Launched in 2011, the play was directed bycharlie brookecreation,Brooke and Annabelle Jonescoordinating,Demonstrate the development of modern society, especially fornew technologyUse of side effects.Each of these episodes is self-contained, usually set in thefictional realityOr the near future, and express the plot with a dark and ironic tone and a sense of light or heavy experimentation, to highlight themes related to the relationship between human beings and technology, to create “the way we live now – and if we are stupid in time Possible Lifestyles in 10 Minutes” story.

