The sixth season of Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall “Le ∞” (Music Infinity) came to an end in “From the Canyon to the Starry Sky – Super Rhythm Concert”. This season, the “Le ∞” (Le Wu Wu) brand focuses on “exploration of music and technology“. A total of 4 sets of 6 concerts and 3 sharing sessions & workshops will be held to continue exploring the infinite possibilities of music.

Fang Liang, general manager of the Shanghai Concert Hall, said: “This year, the Shanghai Concert Hall is 93 years old. The ‘Le ∞’ (Le Wu Wu) brand has been with you for 6 years. We persist in our exploration and hope to show it through this brand.” The music power of “young” taps the rich and lively creativity of “Music+”. “Music ∞” (Music Infinity) is connected with music, society, culture and the times. It is not just a Every music performance in the traditional sense is an all-round cultural experience that is in line with the present and integrates various art forms.”

At the beginning of 2023, Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall announced the theme of the 2023 music season “Back to the Future”. What is the future of music? The young musicians of the new season “Le ∞” (Le Wu Wu) gave their answers. The sixth season of “Music ∞” (Music Infinity) focuses on “music and technology“. The 4 concerts incorporate diverse music and music scenes such as classical music, electronic music, artificial intelligence, ambient music, visual art, jazz improvisation, etc., to unlock the present The music expression method explores the in-depth dialogue and connection between music and life, so that the music full of “future” will continue to grow.

Liu Xia, project director of Le Wu Wu, said: “This season Le Wu Wu focuses on the innovative integration of music, technology and multiple arts by local Chinese musicians, including the premiere of many new works, the debut of artificial intelligence instruments and sound devices, music With a series of rich concerts and themed sharing conversations, such as the connection between the performance scene and lifestyle, we support musicians to explore and experiment with music creativity in the direction of “Science and Technology Future”, and use music as the fulcrum to actively communicate with the future. “

The finale of this session, the cross-border concert “From the Canyon to the Starry Sky——Super Rhythm Concert” performed on April 1st was organized by Cadillac·Shanghai Concert Hall and Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts·Dedao Roy· Ascot’s Technoetic Arts Studio (Technoetic Arts Studio) jointly planned to bring automatic musical instrument installation + sound installation, trying to treat the body as a body language, directing different music in the way of painting, allowing the audience to “sound” “Immediately, feel the music invasion of AI.

Talking about the continuous exploration of the combination of AI+music, cross-media artist Chen Junkai said: “As a technology, AI can help, enhance, and expand human imagination and creativity in a wider range. For me, artificial intelligence has given another A way of thinking brings me more thinking and expands the space for artistic creation.” Regarding the first appearance of the automated musical instrument in the concert hall, he said: “This attempt allows the audience to see ‘ The possibility of future music’ also triggers everyone’s thinking about future music and art.

Since March 2016, Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall has created the “Le ∞” (Le Wu Wu) brand concert series, aiming to launch a performance platform with the theme of innovation and cross-border, encourage music fusion, and boost the creativity of artists and practice to explore the infinite possibilities of music innovation.

The 22 concerts in the first five seasons incorporate different forms of artistic expression, such as opera, electronic music, piano, ballet, multimedia, jazz, Pingtan, rock, Chinese music, ambient music… Artists break the conventional thinking and let different The integration of art forms and music will allow the future boundaries of art to expand infinitely.

As a music brand created by the Shanghai Concert Hall, “Le ∞” (Le Wu Wu) has produced two commissioned works: the music and dance theater “Water Tune” and “Journey Against Time” – a multi-fusion concert. The work went from Shanghai to the world, and won unanimous praise from overseas audiences, professionals, media, etc., allowing audiences at home and abroad to feel the vitality of Chinese culture.

Fang Liang said: “‘Le ∞’ (Le Wu Wu) provides music lovers with a more diverse music experience, and also injects new vitality and charm into urban cultural life. In the future, the Le Wu Wu brand will be further upgraded and the mechanism will be more flexible. , forms are more diverse, make good use of the resource allocation and local service functions of the Shanghai Concert Hall as a platform, better support the creation of young artists, provide more competitive and excellent music works for the world of performing arts, and look forward to more excellent music works Local music works go out from here.” (Zhang Kun, reporter from Shanghai Branch of China Daily)

